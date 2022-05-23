ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

New Australian PM heads to Tokyo with climate message

By SAEED KHAN, Wendell Teodoro
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130CiC_0fmxOoJt00
Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C) is set to fly to Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad /AFP

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took the oath of office Monday and immediately flew to a Tokyo summit with a "message to the world" that his country is ready to engage on climate change.

The 59-year-old centre-left Labor Party leader was sworn in during a brief televised ceremony at Government House in Canberra.

In a hurried post-election schedule, he flew out of the country shortly afterwards to join a Tokyo summit with the US, Japanese and Indian leaders, known as the Quad.

Albanese said he would meet one-on-one with each leader in Japan.

But he singled out the United States as Australia's "most important partner" and noted that President Joe Biden called him the previous evening for a "fruitful" conversation.

The Tokyo talks will be "a good way to send a message to the world that there's a new government in Australia", Albanese said in his first news conference as prime minister.

"It's a government that represents a change in terms of the way that we deal with the world on issues like climate change."

On China, Albanese said the relationship with Beijing would "remain a difficult one".

The two countries have not held ministerial-level talks in two years, and China's government has hit a range of Australian goods with politically tinged sanctions.

"It is China that has changed, not Australia, and Australia should always stand up for our values," he said.

But he also vowed not to "play politics" with national security, a common ploy by the outgoing conservative government that helped fray ties with Beijing further.

- 'Optimism and hope' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDca0_0fmxOoJt00
Shortly before being sworn in, "Albo" said he wanted to lead a government of "optimism and hope, that I think defines the Australian people" /AFP

Albanese has frequently reflected on his personal journey towards the nation's highest office after being brought up by his struggling single mother in Sydney public housing.

The new leader says he wants to transform his country, too.

In recent years, images of smouldering eucalypt forests, smog-enveloped cities and blanched-out coral reefs have made Australia a poster child for climate-fuelled destruction.

Under conservative leadership, the country -- already one of the world's largest gas and coal exporters -- has also become synonymous with playing the spoiler at international climate talks.

That record allowed a score of independent candidates -- mostly women offering climate and anti-corruption measures -- to plunder once-safe conservative Liberal Party urban seats.

Albanese has vowed to adopt more ambitious emissions reduction targets and make the sun-kissed continent-nation a renewable energy superpower.

He set out a string of other goals, too: setting up a national anti-corruption commission, giving indigenous people a constitutional right to be consulted about policies that affect them, and offering affordable childcare to allow more women to work.

"I look forward to leading a government that makes Australians proud, that does not seek to divide," he added.

"People do have conflict fatigue."

- 'Down to business' -

Official results showed Labor was expected to win in 75 seats -- almost within reach of the 76 required for a majority in the 151-seat lower house. A handful of other races are still too close to call.

Albanese said a Labor majority "looks most likely". But he had already secured support from five independent and small party members to ensure Labor can govern.

After the meetings with Quad leaders on Tuesday, Albanese said he would return to Australia the following day and convene a meeting of his ministers next week.

His top team include Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who will join the prime minister in Tokyo, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher -- all sworn in Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrirL_0fmxOoJt00
It is still unclear whether Albanese's Labor Party will win enough parliamentary seats to form an outright majority, or whether he will have to turn to independents or smaller parties for support /AFP

Notable among the foreign leaders who have welcomed Albanese's election are the ones from Australia's Pacific Island neighbours, whose very existence is threatened by rising sea levels.

"Of your many promises to support the Pacific, none is more welcome than your plan to put the climate first ââ our people's shared future depends on it," said Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

It is already clear that the vote was a political earthquake in Australia.

For many Australians, the election was a referendum on polarising former prime minister Scott Morrison.

Voters responded at the ballot box with a sharp rebuke of his Liberal-National coalition -- ousting top ministers from parliament and virtually expelling the party from major cities.

For Morrison's conservative allies, the defeat is already spurring a battle for the soul of the party.

A leadership contest is informally underway, with moderates blaming the loss on a drift to the right.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Why Xi Jinping's China believes there will be better relations with Australia under a Labor government led by Anthony Albanese

The Chinese Government is remaining 'optimistic' that better relations between Australia can be established if Labor's Anthony Albanese wins the election. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was accused by China's state media of playing the 'anti-China' card and reinforcing a senior Australian diplomat's assessment that Beijing has been trying to 'wait out' the government.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Australia, India, Japan and US end ‘Quad’ summit with eyes on China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) met on Tuesday in Tokyo, with China’s increasing influence and assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region looming large over the four-nation summit. They announced the roll out of a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Chalmers
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Katy Gallagher
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Politics#Election#New Australian#Labor Party#Government House#Japanese#Indian
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia to build 12 new military bases, units in response to NATO expansion

Russia is planning to establish 12 new military bases and units in the western part of the country by the end of the year in response to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) eastward expansion toward Russia. On Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced “12 military units and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Australia
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden: ‘Yes’ US military would fight China over Taiwan, WH immediately backtracks

On Monday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. would respond militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, but a White House official walked back his comments moments later. “You didn’t want to get involved in the Ukraine conflict militarily for obvious reasons,” a reporter said as Biden held a news conference in Tokyo alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kushida. The reporter then asked, “Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that?
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos says he discussed defence deal with U.S. envoy

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed the extension of a joint military agreement with an envoy of defence ally the United States, after meetings with senior diplomats of four countries. Ambassadors of Japan, India and South Korea and the U.S. U.S....
WORLD
Daily Mail

Turkey issues list of demands for Sweden to join NATO: Erdogan risks Europe's security for the sake of Kurdish vendetta

Turkey has issued an official list of demands for Sweden to join NATO, as President Erdogan holds Europe's security to ransom over warring with the Kurds. Ankara wants 'concrete assurances' that Sweden will cut political ties with, stop sending money to, and refuse to supply arms for groups with links to the PKK - considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the EU and US.
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater U.S. economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region. On the second leg of his...
WORLD
Axios

Quad leaders discuss Russia, China tensions at Tokyo summit

President Biden met with the leaders of Japan, Australia and India in Tokyo on Tuesday for a second in-person summit of the Indo-Pacific Quad countries. Driving the news: While the leaders discussed the importance of issues including climate change, trade, supply chains and the pandemic, Russian forces' invasion of Ukraine remained a key focus for Biden — who noted the world was "navigating a dark hour in our shared history," per pool reports.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy