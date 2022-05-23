Lorain police donate money to feed homeless dogs

The Lorain Police Department is in the business of protecting and serving the community and that includes the homeless animals.

The department has a dress code for officers which doesn’t allow facial hair unless a donation is made which is then used to help various charities in the community.

Police Chief James McCann noticed on social media that there was a dire need for dog foot at both the Lorain County Dog Kennel and The Friendship Animal Protective League. Officers decided to use some of the money raised through the department’s facial hair program to help feed the four-legged Lorainites.

“Ten 50-pound bags both to the Friendship APL and the Lorain County Dog Kennel, both were extremely appreciative,” said Lt Jake Morris Lorain Police Department.

Both shelters have wish lists on their websites.

Also, a reminder from Lorain County is to make sure you license your dogs. It helps reunite owners and their dogs, but it also helps supports the county kennel.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.