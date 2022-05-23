ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say

By Jacob Fischler
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dK74B_0fmxM8bA00

A bipartisan panel of current and former elections officials and experts told the Senate Rules and Administration Committee last week that officials face threats of physical violence, while dealing with misinformation, supply chain challenges and funding shortfalls — making the administration of this year’s midterm elections more difficult. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

Members of a U.S. Senate panel and election administrators raised a bevy of concerns last week about the challenges elections officials will face this fall, saying problems ranging from a lack of paper to coordinated misinformation campaigns could affect confidence in U.S. democracy.

A bipartisan panel of current and former elections officials and experts Thursday told the Senate Rules and Administration Committee that state officials face threats of physical violence, while dealing with misinformation, supply chain challenges and funding shortfalls — making the administration of this year’s midterm elections more difficult.

Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, listed those developments at the start of the hearing. She highlighted threats that have led Colorado officials to receive active shooter training and obtain bullet-proof vests, with morale among elections administrators nationwide worryingly low.

“In light of these challenges, we must support the election officials working on the front lines of our democracy,” Klobuchar said.

In addition to relatively new concerns related to holding elections in a pandemic, ranking Republican Roy Blunt of Missouri noted foreign and domestic adversaries persist in targeting election infrastructure and spreading online misinformation.

Violence sparked by online sources

Damon Hewitt, the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said misinformation remained an issue in administering elections.

Online misinformation inspired the racist killer of 10 Black people at a Buffalo grocery store last weekend, and has led to threats against elections bureaucrats, he said.

Recently passed state laws limiting ballot access in the name of election security also arose from unfounded misinformation, Hewitt said. The laws, passed in many Republican-led states since the 2020 elections, lend legitimacy to theories that elections are not secure, he added, worsening the risk of violence.

“They are giving those who want to sow violence, doubt and misdirection in the election process … political camouflage for their threats and their attacks,” he said. “Put simply, these laws undermine our democracy and its promise.”

Wesley Wilcox, the Republican supervisor of elections for Marion County, Fla., said he also had been subjected to threats, despite the state’s strong performance in the 2020 election cycle.

“Florida was touted as the gold standard and model for voting in the 2020 election,” he said. “But lately the accolades have waned and high-fives for job well done have ceased. Instead, they’ve been replaced by threats of violence against us or our families.”

There’s not even enough paper

One new problem for this election cycle is the supply chain backlog, which has limited elections offices’ access to a basic but crucial item needed for elections: paper.

Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin, a Republican, said his state had to contact every paper producer in North America “to ensure we will have the supplies we need.”

“This is a crisis that demands immediate attention and bipartisan action,” Ardoin said. “It is not an exaggeration to say that if this situation is not handled, it could lead to a serious erosion in the confidence of our elections.”

The increase in voting by mail has only heightened the need for paper supplies, Ardoin said. That was one reason to promote in-person voting, he said.

Leigh M. Chapman, the acting secretary of state for Pennsylvania appointed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, declared Tuesday’s primary elections in the commonwealth a success, “with minimal issues.”

One issue, though, a breakdown in Lancaster County’s process for counting 22,000 early-vote ballots that required those ballots to be hand-counted, reinforced a request from Chapman’s department to allow pre-canvassing.

Pre-canvassing is the process of election officials counting ballots that have come in before Election Day. While 37 states allow pre-canvassing, Pennsylvania is among those that do not, making it harder for election officials in the commonwealth to report vote totals earlier and deal with Election Day issues as they come up, Chapman said.

She added that Florida’s pre-canvassing regime allowed election watchers to call the state in the 2020 presidential election on Election Day. Major networks didn’t call the result in Pennsylvania, by contrast, until four days later.

Big Lie barely mentioned

Senators and a witness panel made up of current and former state election officials mostly avoided discussion of former President Donald Trump’s false claims about malfeasance in the 2020 election that caused his loss. The false narrative has gained prominence within the Republican Party nationwide, including among elected officials and candidates in this year’s election.

While not mentioning Trump or his supporters by name, Chapman said it was “especially disturbing” that some disinformation has come from those “with a sworn duty to defend our democratic process.” She was clear about the integrity of the 2020 election and the harm that lies about voter malfeasance cause to confidence in U.S. democracy.

“The November 2020 election in Pennsylvania, like every election since, was free, fair and secure,” she said. “Allegations of illegal activity in Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election have been repeatedly dismissed in more than two dozen federal court cases and debunked by independent fact-checkers. Repeating this falsehood over and over harms our democracy and voters’ confidence in our elections process.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Senators aired familiar partisan arguments about voting accessibility and security during portions of the hearing.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican of Texas, said that expanding nontraditional avenues of voting, like mail-in voting, was inviting fraud.

“Democrats keep moving in the direction of election chaos,” he said.

Ardoin told Cruz his office couldn’t quickly enough process absentee ballots to be sure that they were legitimate.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, asked Chapman if mail-in ballots had presented any problems in this week’s primary elections.

She answered they had not.

Wilcox said in an opening statement his goal was to make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.

Alex Padilla, a Democrat who joined the Senate after serving as the California secretary of state, told Wilcox that slogan can be used as a pretext to restrict voting rights, with too much attention paid to stopping nearly nonexistent cheating and not enough focus on making voting easier.

“If you look at data, we’ve got the harder-to-cheat part down because voter fraud in America is exceedingly rare,” he said. “What I first get frustrated by is my colleagues forget about the first part, the easier-to-vote part.”

The post Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Election officials make their voices heard as battleground states debate voting laws

When Georgia legislators pushed through a restrictive voting bill during the 2021 session, Bartow County election supervisor Joseph Kirk said he felt frustrated and sidelined. Lawmakers largely didn’t take election officials’ views into account, he said, and what resulted was a law that included a number of provisions that he said election officials believe are “to the […] The post Election officials make their voices heard as battleground states debate voting laws appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia election board dismisses claims of ‘ballot harvesting’ in 2020 election

The Georgia State Election Board voted unanimously Tuesday to dismiss three cases based on claims of illegal “ballot harvesting” as the baseless conspiracies over the 2020 presidential election still swirl even as the 2022 election season is already well underway and setting records for early voting. The board, comprised of three Republicans and one Democratic […] The post Georgia election board dismisses claims of ‘ballot harvesting’ in 2020 election appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia setting records for early voters as lawsuits challenging elections play on

A record number of Georgians are casting ballots through the first days of early voting for the midterm elections, while in the background legal challenges to the state’s voting process continue to play out in court. On Monday 27,474 people cast in-person ballots across Georgia, a primary first-day record that was followed on Tuesday with […] The post Georgia setting records for early voters as lawsuits challenging elections play on appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

A few glitches raise eyebrows in record-setting Georgia early voting

This story was updated May 10 at 8:10 a.m. to include voting totals through the end of May 9. Camden County voter Beth Miller received error messages several times last week when she tried to pull up a sample Democratic ballot on the Georgia Secretary of State’s official website. Many Georgians, from the coastal county […] The post A few glitches raise eyebrows in record-setting Georgia early voting appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Georgia Recorder

And we’re off! Georgia’s 2022 early voting season starts with sky-high stakes

Early voting officially kicks off Monday for the 2022 midterm elections with sky-high stakes freighted with the never-ending relitigation of the 2020 presidential election. Over the next several weeks Georgians will cast ballots for the May 24 primaries that will determine the Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, U.S. Senate, congressional districts, secretary of state […] The post And we’re off! Georgia’s 2022 early voting season starts with sky-high stakes appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Black People#Election Day#Election Fraud#U S Senate#Democrat
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face a Devastating Weather Crisis, Experts Warn

Forecasters predict one of the scariest Atlantic hurricane seasons to date. Extreme weather is rapidly evolving to become more frequent and more devastating, according to a CoreLogic report. In 2021, some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Atlantic hurricane season, totaling over $70 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest season on record behind.
FLORIDA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Democratic voters make ‘painful choice’ in McBath vs. Bourdeaux U.S. House race

LAWRENCEVILLE – Thomas Jonah has no complaints about Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux, who has represented Georgia’s 7th congressional district since she flipped it in 2020. But the Lawrenceville resident says he also admires Congresswoman Lucy McBath, who currently represents Georgia’s 6th district but jumped into the Gwinnett County-based district after Republicans redrew her territory to […] The post Democratic voters make ‘painful choice’ in McBath vs. Bourdeaux U.S. House race appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Georgia Recorder

Florida gave voting rights to people with felony convictions. Now some face charges for voting.

Florida authorities arrested a Black man while he was staying in a homeless shelter and charged him with voting illegally in a case tied to Republicans’ drive to root out election fraud. But Kelvin Bolton’s arrest raises questions about the rollout of Amendment 4, passed by Florida voters in 2018 to restore voting rights to […] The post Florida gave voting rights to people with felony convictions. Now some face charges for voting. appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FLORIDA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Governor drops by GOP rival’s old haunt for tax cut jab

BONAIRE – Gov. Brian Kemp brought his bill-signing tour to the heart of Perdue country Tuesday. The governor traveled to his GOP challenger David Perdue’s hometown Tuesday, and sat at a table inside the cramped quarters of Perdue’s favorite restaurant, the White Diamond Grill in Bonaire, to sign into law a tax cut plan as […] The post Governor drops by GOP rival’s old haunt for tax cut jab appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
BONAIRE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Georgia Recorder

Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told

Students and teachers told U.S. House members during a Thursday hearing that their right to talk about race and LGBTQ+ issues in public schools is being silenced due to an onslaught of new state laws as well as pressure on school boards from right-wing advocates. “To be crystal clear, this is about disrupting and destroying […] The post Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Kemp signs off on laws he says will keep ‘woke politics’ out of public schools

Gov. Brian Kemp cemented much of his planned education policy Thursday, signing a raft of bills aimed at keeping controversial ideas out of the malleable minds of Georgia’s youngsters. At a signing ceremony in Forsyth County, Kemp touted recent investments in public education. “This session, we built on that momentum, fully funding the QBE school […] The post Kemp signs off on laws he says will keep ‘woke politics’ out of public schools appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Jan. 6 panel asks three GOP members of the U.S. House to cooperate in probe

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol sent letters Monday to Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas, asking them to share information about meetings and conversations they had in the days and weeks leading up to the insurrection. “The […] The post Jan. 6 panel asks three GOP members of the U.S. House to cooperate in probe appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgia Recorder

Juliette residents tap into new county water line, but coal ash concerns remain

Andrea Goolsby speaks wistfully about the taste of water fresh from the well at her childhood home in Juliette. “There’s just something about getting well water from a water hose on a hot summer day,” Goolsby said in an interview. But the days of cooling off with well water are just a bittersweet memory now […] The post Juliette residents tap into new county water line, but coal ash concerns remain appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
JULIETTE, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
639
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy