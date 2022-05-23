ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office Milestone: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Soars Past $800M Globally

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Sam Raimi ’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has raced past the $800 million mark at the global box office in a notable feat.

The Marvel and Disney tentpole finished Sunday with $803.2 million in worldwide ticket sales to rank as the No. 2 Hollywood film of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.89 billion) after passing up James Bond pic No Time to Die ($774.2 million) and The Batman ($768.5 million). The only other film to cross $700 million globally during the COVID era has been F9: The Fast Saga , although that film was released earlier in the pandemic than the others.

Doctor Strange 2 has grossed $342.1 million domestically and $461.1 million overseas to date. The movie has yet to receive a release date in China, while Disney isn’t presently releasing any of its films in Russia.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch , Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had no trouble staying atop the worldwide box office chart over the May 20-22 frame with a third-weekend haul of $31.6 million domestically, while new entry Downton Abbey: A New Era — which needs older adults — placed No. 2 with $16 million.

The Marvel pic’s rule is expected to end with the release of Top Gun: Maverick over Memorial Day weekend, although Doctor 2 Strange is hardly out of juice entirely.

In terms of all Marvel Cinematic Universe releases — when excluding China and Russia — the sequel ranks No. 11 out of 28 in terms of its worldwide grosses. (The first Doctor Strange topped out at just north of $677 million globally.)

Overseas, South Korea leads with $45.9 million, followed by the U.K. ($43.8 million), Mexico ($35.7 million) and Brazil ($29.2 million).

