Bishop Gorman celebrates Class of 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Magician Murray Sawchuck recently appeared on "Masters of Illusion," airing right here on The CW Las Vegas. He joined us in studio to talk about the performance and to share a trick or two up his sleeve.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An annual pre-Memorial Day tradition continued Friday morning at Woodlawn Cemetery ahead of Monday’s large ceremony. As has happened in years past, volunteers gathered to place American flags on the markers of hundreds of U.S. military veterans buried at the cemetery. For volunteer Randall...
Las Vegas, Nevada (KSNV). — In the East Valley, a state-of-the-art training center for LVMPD officers is in the works, with thousands of square feet of classrooms, training mats, and virtual reality simulators. "We are looking forward to building out the most innovative and most impressive tactical training village...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 2022 edition of the Electric Daisy Carnival just wrapped up, but organizers are already looking ahead to next year. Insomniac announced that the 2023 EDC music festival will be held May 19-21. Attendees can already put down a $10 deposit for VIP tickets. EDC...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's Superhero Thursday, and each month, we highlight mentors with Communities in Schools Nevada, part of a national program keeping kids in school and on track to graduate. We're shining a spotlight on a very special student, and the mentor who helped her to see...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Out with the old and in with new – Cowabunga Canyon is the newest water park to hit Las Vegas, replacing the old Wet N Wild on Fort Apache Road. With summer break and high temperatures finally, it’s a great option for parents to take their kids.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The World Series of Poker is moving to the lights of the Las Vegas Strip. After spending the last decade-plus at the Rio, the annual poker tournament will now call Bally's and Paris home. Organizers gave a brief preview of what people can expect this...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just a day after an 18-year-old gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, educators in the Las Vegas area are considering a change of career. “I already know people who told me after yesterday, they have to think long and...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — SPACE: To The Moon and Beyond will debut at Illuminarium Las Vegas on Memorial Day weekend. For more Infomation, click here. Elephant Parade will be taking over Resorts World Las Vegas as it looks to raise awareness of and support for elephants. Twenty-six life-size baby...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, leaves a community to mourn the 19 children and two teachers who died following the senseless act. A group of Clark County School District students and the group Moms Demand Action Nevada are teaming up for a march this weekend because they don't want another mass shooting in our country.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — He's a legendary guitarist, ten-time Grammy winner and Las Vegas local...the one and only Carlos Santana. He's celebrating ten years as a headliner at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay. "It’s important to spend more time in gratitude, thankfulness and appreciation," said Santana.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada SPCA is looking to get many 'Certified Pre-Owned' pets a loving home this Memorial Day weekend during an upcoming adoption event. The nonprofit will be waiving fees for all adult pets aged six months and older during the event on Saturday, May 28th, and Monday, May 30th.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The three-year-long Las Vegas Boulevard construction project is on track for completion in April 2023, but its ongoing impact is hurting some businesses along the thoroughfare. “The construction crept up right on our doorstep,” said Tommy Watanabe, general manager of Rogue Toys. “It was slowly,...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The STRAT Hotel and Casino, along with Life is Beautiful, have come together with artist Antonyo Marest to unveil a new set of murals on display at the casinos front. A ceremony to unveil the murals was held on Wednesday, with Marest in attendance alongside...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Whether you’re in Texas or not – people around the world including here in Las Vegas, are all grieving for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. Psychologist, Dr. Tanisha Ranger said kids don’t feel safe going to school and many are...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Each year, the months between Memorial Day and Labor Day are described as “the 100 deadliest days of the year”, specifically for teen drivers. With teenagers out of class for the summer, many of these young drivers will be spending more time on the road.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two separate events are being planned on Saturday in Las Vegas following the deadly events that took place in Texas earlier this week. Local group 'Moms Demand Action Nevada' is holding a rally Saturday, May 28 in an effort to end gun violence. They are...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sand Dollar Downtown is officially open for business. The new bar at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas welcomed its first guests on Thursday night. Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and John Popper of Blues Traveler helped inaugurate the grand opening...
