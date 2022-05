A. Curtis James, of Poteau, Oklahoma died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday May 22, 2022. He was born December 12, 1933 in Howe to Zollie and Dennie Cleo James. He was the youngest boy raised in a tight knit family with siblings (Ocie, Cecil, Jewell, Leona, Thomas, Cassie, Archie, and Lebrica). He attended the Number 10 Elementary School, Howe High School, Carl Albert College and then served in the Army.

POTEAU, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO