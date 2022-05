PRAIRIEVILLE - An employee at a restaurant along Airline Highway is on the run from law enforcement after he got into a shootout with another man outside the business. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are now searching for James Sims of Baton Rouge. The sheriff's office said Sims got into an argument outside the restaurant around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday with an acquaintance of his, 29-year-old Justin Boudreaux of Raceland.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO