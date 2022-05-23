What you need to know about flood insurance and hurricane season in Louisiana

Hurricane season starts in less than two weeks and Colorado State University says it is going to be an active hurricane season with 19 named storms and nine hurricanes forecasted for the season.

Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance James Donelon has three tips to keep in mind during this season.

"We're hoping to get folks more prepared than in the past," said Donelon.

More: Harvard Business School made a special visit to Shreveport. Here's what you need to know

National Flood Insurance Program

Donelon advises all Louisianans to take advantage of the National Flood Insurance Program.

The National Flood Insurance Program allows homeowners, business owners and renters to participate in federally backed flood insurance. This program was created in 1968 to share the risk of flood losses through flood insurance.

"The federal government National Flood Insurance Program benefits every property holder in the state of Louisiana," said Donelon. "It is still significantly subsidized, and is also benefiting Louisiana citizens more than any other state in the country."

In Louisiana, only 25% of its residents are insured for flooding, and in Shreveport, only 6% are insured.

"Everybody in our state is at great risk for flooding events," said Donelon. "In particular, in the springtime, floods associated with the melt of the ice and snow in the northern part of the U.S., then that sometimes causes overtopping of levees."

Read: Junior Achievement announced three Shreveport business leaders for its Hall of Fame

Be aware of your insurance coverage

Donelon said now is the time to speak with your agent and go over all of your insurance coverages.

"Go over all of your insurance coverages and needs at this time," said Donelon. "You need to know what you're insured for and what's not insured."

Donelon said that almost all present homeowner policies in Louisiana are two to 5% of your claim or your loss. Meaning that if your home is insured for $200,000 you are out $10,000 if your deductible is 5%.

With only 6% of Shreveport residents having flood insurance. Donelon said, "the National Flood Insurance Program says that 25% of the claims that they pay out on are for properties in low-risk areas that are subjected to flooding events."

Check your insurance and be aware that flooding is possible in Louisiana.

More: Hurricane Ida: Grand Caillou recovery

Take inventory of your property

Take advantage of your cell phone.

Donelon said, "I recommend that you do an inventory of your property and particularly in your home. It's so easy to do these days with cell phones readily available to walk through the home and video your assets."

When beginning a claim after a catastrophic loss, cell phone footage of your assets can make the adjustment process much easier.

Donelon also recommends that businesses create a disaster plan. A plan for relocating or reopening, following the disaster, and a plan for utility disruptions.

In this plan, it should include how to communicate with employees, clients and other stakeholders in the aftermath of a catastrophe.

"These things are really important," said Donelon.

More: Images from South Louisiana of Hurricane Ida

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: What you need to know about flood insurance and hurricane season in Louisiana