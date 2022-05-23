ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jubilee celebrations day by day as UK gears up for bank holiday weekend

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Drdp3_0fmxKSzd00

National celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend include a star-studded pop concert, a carnival pageant and the lighting of thousands of beacons across the world.

The Queen is said to be looking forward to the ambitious commemorations, which have been years in the making.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTFmv_0fmxKSzd00
The Queen is the first monarch in British history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

At the age of 96 the Queen has mobility issues, and now uses a walking stick.

Buckingham Palace has said her presence at the Jubilee events may not be confirmed until the day.

Here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch:

– Thursday June 2

The official programme begins with the military spectacle of Trooping the Colour.

More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 250 horses from the Household Division will stage the display on Horse Guards Parade in central London, with the colour trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards.

Some 400 musicians from 10 military bands and corps of drums will march amid pomp and pageantry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lY64M_0fmxKSzd00
The Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

The royal family will travel from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to the parade ground, with the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal on horseback.

Plans are said to be in place either for the Queen to briefly inspect the troops, or to only appear with the royal family on the balcony for a special flypast afterwards.

If the Queen does delegate her salute duties at Trooping to another family member, it will be the first time she has done so in her 70-year reign, The Sunday Times reported.

Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, William and the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will be on the balcony.

The Queen limited the numbers to working royals, meaning the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be there.

But her Cambridge great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her two youngest grandchildren, the Wessexes’ children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, will be present.

A six-minute display by more than 70 aircraft will include the Red Arrows and the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szRXA_0fmxKSzd00
The Trooping balcony appearance in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

In the evening, more than 2,800 beacons will be set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth in tribute to the Queen.

The network of flaming tributes will stretch throughout the country, with beacons at sites including the Tower of London, Windsor Great Park, Hillsborough Castle and the Queen’s estates of Sandringham and Balmoral, and on top of the UK’s four highest peaks.

The first beacons will be lit in Tonga and Samoa in the South Pacific, and the final one in the central American country of Belize.

The principal beacon outside the Palace – a 21-metre tall Tree of Trees sculpture for the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative – will be illuminated by a senior member of the royal family, and images will be projected on to the Palace.

– Friday June 3

A traditional service of thanksgiving will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London.

There will be no ceremonial journey to the cathedral and the Queen, if she attends, will use a different entrance to aid her comfort rather than use the steep main steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8ZQS_0fmxKSzd00
The Queen arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (Jeff J Mitchell/PA) (PA Archive)

Wider members of the family are expected to be present, including possibly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Duke of York, and the service will be followed by a Guildhall reception.

– Saturday June 4

Epsom Derby Day could see the Queen head to the races where there will be a special tribute from the world of racing.

Frankie Dettori and Willie Carson are expected to be part of a guard of honour on the course, of up to 40 past and present jockeys who have ridden for the Queen.

In the evening, Queen + Adam Lambert will open the BBC’s Party at the Palace – set on three stages in front of Buckingham Palace, entertaining a live audience of 22,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNbGE_0fmxKSzd00
An artist’s impression of the stages outside Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Party at the Palace (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

The band hopes to better the Golden Jubilee 20 years ago when guitarist Brian May performed God Save The Queen on the Palace roof.

The line-up includes Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra and Diana Ross.

The televised show will also feature appearances from stars including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews.

– Sunday June 5

More than 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches are being held across the UK on the Sunday afternoon, with an expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours at street parties, picnics and barbecues.

Camilla is patron of the Big Lunch and likely to join a street party at some stage.

The celebration also coincides with this year’s Thank You Day – originally set up to pay tribute to those who helped people through the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqmsj_0fmxKSzd00
The Hatchling dragon puppet which will be part of the Jubilee Pageant (Platinum Jubilee Pageant/PA) (PA Media)

Celebrities Ross Kemp, Gareth Southgate, Prue Leith and Ellie Simmonds have urged people to throw the biggest thank you party for the Queen .

The finale on June 5 is the Jubilee Pageant through the streets of London.

Set to be watched by up to a billion people across the globe, more than 10,000 people will be involved in the £15 million procession.

Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem, puppet corgis, a giant 3D wire bust of the Queen, a tribute to seven decades of fashion, music and culture, and the Gold State Coach are just some of the sights set to feature along the 3km route.

There is speculation the Queen and the royal family could make a final appearance on the Palace balcony to round off the weekend.– Other events

William and Kate will visit Wales during the bank holiday, Edward and Sophie will travel to Northern Ireland and Anne to Scotland for official engagements.

It is not yet known where Harry and Meghan, who are heading to the UK with their children Archie and Lilibet, might be seen, amid suggestions they could watch the pageant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gv4a5_0fmxKSzd00
The Tower of London will be surrounded by a field of millions of colourful flowers for the Jubilee (Richard Lea-Hair/Historic Royal Palaces/PA) (PA Media)

Big screens will be set up in The Mall and St James’s Park in London, Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and in Bute Park in Cardiff across the weekend.

The Tower of London’s Superbloom – 20 million seeds planted in the moat to create a spectacular meadow – will be open from June 1 until September, and features a family-friendly slide for visitors to shoot down into the attraction.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen takes Scottish break ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen has travelled to Balmoral for a short break ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations which begin next week. The monarch has attended a number of high-profile engagements in recent weeks and it is understood the head of state is now pacing herself before the national events start. In past...
U.K.
newschain

Kate reunited with Holocaust survivor at royal garden party

The Duchess of Cambridge has said she will “never forget” the story of a Holocaust survivor she met at a Buckingham Palace garden party. Manfred Goldberg, 92, was one of the first guests Kate greeted on Wednesday as rain descended on the third garden party to take place at the palace this year.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Leeds to wear kit designed by Rob Burrow’s children

Leeds have revealed a new-look limited edition kit that has been designed by Rob Burrow’s three children and will be worn by the Rhinos at the Dacia Magic Weekend at St James’ Park, Newcastle. The Super League club say £5 from the sale of every shirt will be...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Dettori
Person
Ellie Simmonds
Person
Ella Eyre
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Prue Leith
newschain

Ian Baraclough hoping Kyle Lafferty can mirror club form after ‘deserved’ recall

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough says Kyle Lafferty deserves his international recall at the age of 34 after helping Kilmarnock into the cinch Premiership. Lafferty, a hero of Northern Ireland’s successful Euro 2016 qualifying campaign and the second top scorer for his country’s men’s team, has been selected for next month’s Nations League fixtures against Greece, Cyprus and Kosovo.
WORLD
newschain

Quickthorn provides perfect boost for Princess Zoe

Tony Mullins feels Princess Zoe’s Gold Cup claims were given a timely boost by Quickthorn at Sandown Park. The seven-year-old mare had Quickthorn back in second when winning the Sagaro Stakes in April and Hughie Morrison’s stayer subsequently came out and won the Henry II Stakes impressively from the front on Thursday night.
ANIMALS
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (26/05/22)

Steve Pate (golf) – American who had top-10 finishes in all the majors, born 1961. Zola Budd (athletics) – South African-born runner who ran for Great Britain at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, born 1966. Steve Sedgley (soccer) – Former Tottenham, Wolves, Ipswich and Coventry midfielder, born 1968.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stuart Lancaster plays down talk of England return

Stuart Lancaster has distanced himself from an England return after stating he could emulate the loyalty of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp by spending a decade at Leinster. England head coach Eddie Jones is due to step down after the 2023 World Cup and, with the Rugby Football Union seeking a home grown replacement, Lancaster is a leading candidate to succeed him.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#Horse Guards Parade#Duke Of Cornwall#Bank Holiday#The Household Division#The 1st Battalion#Irish Guards
newschain

Shape of Queue: M4 traffic woe ahead of Ed Sheeran gig in Cardiff

Transport disruption is unfolding at the outset of half-term as major congestion caused half-hour tailbacks on the M4 ahead of Ed Sheeran’s gig in Cardiff. National Highways said it is seeing delays from Junction 19 on the M4 westbound, stretching across both the Severn Bridges into Cardiff, in Wales.
TRAFFIC
newschain

State Of Rest to be aimed at Prince of Wales’s Stakes

Next month’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot looks like being one of the best renewals in recent memory and Joseph O’Brien has confirmed State Of Rest will lead Irish hopes in the 10-furlong contest. With Bay Bridge sauntering to success in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes...
WORLD
newschain

Beth Shriever knows she is the one to watch in Glasgow

Beth Shriever has had a lot of adjusting to do since becoming an Olympic champion. Life has been a “whirlwind” off the bike as the 23-year-old grows accustomed to the fame that comes with the BMX title she won in Tokyo last summer, but Shriever must also adjust to the attention that comes on the bike.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
newschain

Survivors of ‘forgotten tragedy’ campaign for memorial 50 years on

Survivors of one of the UK’s “absolutely forgotten” tragedies are campaigning for a memorial to commemorate the disaster 50 years on. Five children were killed and 13 others injured on May 30 1972, when the Big Dipper rollercoaster crashed in Battersea Park, south-west London. Hilary Wynter, 63,...
U.K.
newschain

Welby says it would have been ‘cowardly’ not to speak out about Rwanda plan

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said it would have been “cowardly” not to have spoken out against the plan to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda. The Rt Rev Justin Welby used his Easter sermon to criticise the UK Government’s intention to send people to East Africa in a bid to deter migrants from attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain in small boats.
WORLD
newschain

Simon Case: Whitehall high flyer caught up in the partygate scandal

Simon Case, the Whitehall high flyer who was drafted in to help deal with Covid, is among those to have had their wings singed in the scandal over lockdown parties. The 43-year-old had already held a series of senior civil service posts when in April 2020 he was seconded from his role as private secretary to the Duke of Cambridge to work on the Cabinet Office response to the pandemic.
U.K.
newschain

Almost 30% of Ukrainian refugees arriving in to Ireland were under 14

Almost 30% of Ukrainians arriving in to Ireland were aged 14 or under, new figures show. By the end of last week, there were 33,151 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) issued to refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine under Ireland’s Temporary Protection Directive. The figures were released by the Central Statistics...
WORLD
newschain

Family of boy at centre of treatment fight want judge to visit him in hospital

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute want a judge to visit him in hospital before making a decision about his future. Archie Battersbee suffered “devastating” brain damage in an incident at his home, and Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy