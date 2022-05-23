Weekend wrap-up: Altoona baseball clinches Middle Border championship

Altoona’s Evan Gustafson rounds third base and heads for home against New Richmond on May 9 in Altoona. Photo by Branden Nall

The Altoona baseball team didn’t waste any time introducing itself to the Middle Border Conference this spring.

In the Rails’ first season in the league, they won the conference title. They clinched the championship with a 6-0 victory over St. Croix Central on Tuesday in Altoona.

The Rails clinched the title with one game left to spare. They sit at 11-1 through their first 12 conference games, which is enough to bring home the crown. It’s a second straight conference title for the program, which won the Western Cloverbelt championship last year for its final spring in the league.

Dyllan Bauer struck out six through four scoreless innings on the mound to earn the victory. Logan Lau and Colin Boyarski paced the offense with two hits each.

Altoona sits at 17-3 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Redwine hits walk-off HR

Neither Eau Claire Memorial nor Chippewa Falls could get the edge through eight innings of their Big Rivers battle on Saturday. Memorial’s Jack Redwine made the difference in the ninth though.

Redwine blasted a walk-off, three-run home run to right field to give the Old Abes a 9-6 win over the Cardinals at Carson Park. His shot drove in Peyton Platter and Dylan O’Connell to end the game.

Redwine finished 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs.

Softball playoffs begin

A handful of first-round softball playoff games took place on Friday after Thursday postponements. Spring Valley edged Glenwood City 8-7 with help from two doubles each by Julia Larson and Maddie Shafer.

Other games, including battles between Regis and Elmwood/Plum City and Durand and Stanley-Boyd, will be resumed Monday.

NCAA qualifiers revealed

The NCAA Division III track and field championships will be loaded with local competitors this week.

Several athletes from UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout earned spots in the field when the qualifiers were announced Friday. The Blugold men will look to follow up a strong showing at the indoor national championships, where they earned a share of the NCAA title.

UW-Stout’s Kevin Ruechel will look to defend his title in the shot put, an event he’s seeded first in after winning the championship last year. He also won the event at the indoor championships this year. He’s also seeded third in discus.

The championships run from Thursday through Saturday in Geneva, Ohio.

Bears ride strong pitching

The Eau Claire Bears got a pair of two-hit complete games in a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader sweep of the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Sunday.

Joel Zachow threw all seven innings in the Bears’ 9-2 win in Game 1. Blake Johnson followed with a complete game shutout in an 11-0 Game 2 victory. The two pitchers combined to strike out 12 hitters across the doubleheader. Todd Lasher drove in three runs for the Bears.

Cadott won in walk-off fashion over Beef River on Sunday, plating the winning run in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 victory. Zac Merritt had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, and Ely Johnson added a pair of hits and an RBI.

Jim Falls held off Bloomer 3-2 behind a solid start from Mike Maurer. He pitched six innings for the Sturgeons and both of the runs he allowed were unearned. He struck out three.

Tilden blanked Chippewa Falls 4-0 in a pitcher’s duel at Casper Park.

On Saturday, the Eau Claire Rivermen hammered 13 hits in a 16-1 win over Cadott. Alec Johnson homered and drove in six runs for the Rivermen. Elsewhere, Tilden blanked Jim Falls 12-0. Noah Hanson pitched five shutout innings and Ben Steinmetz hit a pair of doubles and drove in four runs.

Union EC wins home opener

Union Eau Claire FC won its home debut on Sunday, defeating Barron Soccer Team 2-1 in a Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League match at Bollinger Fields.

Union Eau Claire trailed 1-0 at halftime, but scored twice after the break to win their home opener.

Bateaux FC fell to Lobos FC 3-1 in its home opener in Eau Claire. After falling behind 1-0, Tye Kreutzfeldt scored an equalizer for Bateaux to bring the teams into halftime tied at 1-1. Lobos scored twice in the second half to secure the victory.