Campbell County, WY

Campbell County High School celebrates turning tassels

By Mary Stroka
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo. — About 200 Campbell County High School students proudly wore purple and gold as they said goodbye to a chapter of their lives Sunday at CAM-PLEX. Class president and valedictorian Jacob Decker welcomed his peers with opening remarks. He acknowledged the closure of...

4-J Elementary beats other CCSD schools to full rollout of touchscreen-like technology

GILLETTE, Wyo. — 4-J Elementary is the first school in Campbell County School District #1 to receive a full rollout of new touchscreen-like technology in the classroom. Director of Technology Brian Knox told school board members about the work and similar projects across the district at their Tuesday meeting and provided more detail to County 17 after the meeting.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Slack School, Sheridan County’s One-Room School House

At one time, when Sheridan County was just beginning to be settled, there were numerous one-room schoolhouses scattered throughout the frontier, serving the ranchers and homesteader families. At one time there were 37 separate school districts in Sheridan County. Today, the only one room school in Sheridan County still operating...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Wright Junior-Senior High School Class of 2022 graduates in style

WRIGHT, Wyo. — On their final day of high school, Wright Junior-Senior High School Class of 2022 shared reflections on their years together. A YouTube video of the ceremony recorded a video slideshow class historians put together that included photos of the youths throughout childhood. Salutatorian Colten Smith thanked...
WRIGHT, WY
Campbell County divorces through May 21

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through May 14. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Obituaries: Reynolds, Robbins

Former Gillette resident, Aldin Lee Reynolds, 66, of Plentywood, Montana, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Aldin is now at peace spending time with his mom, Irene and dad, Vernon. They are all probably watching old westerns, especially Gunsmoke. Aldin was born May 5, 1956, the oldest child to Vernon...
GILLETTE, WY
Rockpile Museum invites locals to atlatl event Saturday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Campbell County Rockpile Museum will join a widespread celebration of a hunting system humans created thousands of years ago. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., locals can celebrate World Atlatl Day with Museum Educator Stephan Zacharias. They can throw atlatls with darts in the field behind the museum, testing their throwing talent with these tools that date back to seasonal migrations of the people of the Late Plains Archaic period. Dart points and atlatl parts have been found at Powder River Basin archeological sites, including the Spring Creek Cave in the Big Horn Mountains, Rockpile Museum’s news release stated.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Campbell County School Board approves recommendation to change insurance

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County School District #1 Board of Education approved a staff member’s recommendation Tuesday to change its property and casualty insurance provider. In response to the district’s May request for bid for property and casualty insurance, HUB International provided a quote of a $1,241,305...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Klark Byrd named managing editor of Oil City News LLC

CASPER, Wyo. — Klark Byrd, an award-winning journalist who has spent 15 years covering communities in the Midwest and the South, has been named Oil City News LLC’s managing editor. Byrd, 41, joined Oil City News in April and is the editor-in-charge for all of Oil City News...
GILLETTE, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, May 26

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vaping, May 25, Wright Junior Senior High School, CCSO. Around 9:04 a.m. May...
GILLETTE, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, May 25

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Improper lookout, May 24, Meadowlark School, GPD. Around 8:30 a.m. May 24 at...
GILLETTE, WY
Obituaries: Beam, Thompson

James “Jim” Beam: May 11, 1939 – May 10, 2022. James “Jim” Beam, 83, passed away at his home on May 10, 2022, in Gillette. Jim was born on May 11, 1939 in Olathe, KS to Roy and Lois Beam. He was one of 4 boys. Jim graduated from Mulberry High School in 1956. He and his brothers joined the air force after high school where they served 4 years before leaving. Jim met the love of his life, Peggy, when they were young and got married soon after and shared 63 wonderful years of marriage together. They have one son, Scott, and they lived most of their lives in Kansas until moving to Wyoming in the early 1990’s where Jim worked as a Federal Coal Mine inspector for many years until his retirement. In his retirement, Jim and Peggy traveled, enjoying many trips to Las Vegas with their friends and family, and loved going on Alaskan cruises any chance they could. Jim was loved very much by his family and will be missed dearly. He was the best father and grandfather anyone could have. Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy and his father and mother, Roy and Lois Beam. Jim is survived by his son Scott (Kathy) Beam; grandkids: Rob (Bobie) Morris of North Pole, Alaska; Amy (Mark) Naus of Sheridan, and Josh (Savannah) Beam of Gillette. Jim has 8 great grandkids; Justin, Haley and Riley of North Pole, AK; Kincade and Vincent Naus of Sheridan; and Wyatt, Ella and Everleigh Beam of Gillette. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.
GILLETTE, WY
Obituary: Carole Jean Peterson

Carole Jean Peterson: December 14, 1950 – May 17, 2022. Carole Peterson age 71, of Gillette, WY passed away May 17, 2022 at her home in Gillette, WY. Carole was born in Sisseton S.D. to Carlton and Ardyce (Molly) Barse. The oldest daughter of 8 children, she was a born nurturer. Mothering came naturally to Sissy and she was great at it. She dedicated her life to her family, nothing was more important.
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, May 26

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, May 23

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Gillette Woman Who Defrauded People Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars From Cheyenne Hotel Room Gets Prison

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette woman convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from various individuals and the Internal Revenue Service through three separate schemes, including one run while she was staying at Cheyenne’s Fairfield Inn, has been sentenced to almost three years in prison.
GILLETTE, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, May 23

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette this weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Citizen assist, May 20, CCSO. A woman called the sheriff’s office to...
GILLETTE, WY
WDH: Stomach flu reports on the rise in northern Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo.— The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
WYOMING STATE
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, May 25

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
High gas prices unlikely to tame Memorial Day holiday travel

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite record high gas prices, more Americans are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend than during Memorial Day last year, according to GasBuddy. Results of the price tracker’s annual summer travel survey show 58% of respondents intend to road trip this summer even as gas prices have risen nearly $1.50 per gallon since summer 2021, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan said. The national average gas price during the Memorial Day weekend is projected at $4.65 per gallon. The national average on Wednesday was $4.59, he said.
GILLETTE, WY

