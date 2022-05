BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a building caught fire in south Bakersfield. Firefighters were called to the scene on South I Street near Wilson Road just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital. Officials with the Bakersfield Fire Department said the structure was abandoned and […]

