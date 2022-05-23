ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Viral stomach illness increasing in Cowboy State

 5 days ago
The Wyoming Department of Health says reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have been recently increasing in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and...

Peanut butter recall

Peanut butter recall

Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with its supplier The J. M. Smucker Co., has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items due to possible Salmonella contamination. In Jackson and Eastern Idaho, the store-prepared items were available for purchase at Albertsons stores and include various peanut butter products. Among them are Jif peanut butter...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming gas prices still on the increase

Sticker shock at the gas pumps is making its way to our part of the country now. In our weekly check of gasoline prices, AAA Auto Club shows prices increased by 3¢ nationwide this week. The Auto Club reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $4.59.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming unemployment down

Wyoming unemployment down

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.4% in March to 3.3% in April. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has been trending downward since its peak of 8.6% in May 2020 and it is slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.6%. From March to April, jobless rates fell slightly in most counties. Teton County was the exception. Its unemployment rate rose from 2.2% in March to 4.3% in April as the ski season ended. Two of the largest decreases in April 2022 occurred in Sweetwater County, down from 6.1% to 4.1%, and Sublette County, down from 6.4% to 4.4%. Still, Sublette County was listed among counties having the highest unemployment rates, followed by Teton County at 4.3% and Sweetwater County at 4.1%. Typically, Teton County’s employment picks up again for the summer tourist season.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton National Park watercraft inspections are underway

Local residents and visitors to Grand Teton National Park are being reminded to do their part to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and have their watercraft inspected before launching on park waters. Those who recreate on park waters have a responsibility to drain, clean, and dry their vessel, as well as check fishing gear before launching in the park.
MORAN, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly Bears euthanized in Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with the US Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a sow grizzly and a yearling male after they had become food-conditioned and increasingly sought out human food sources in the Island Park area. The sow and yearling began frequenting residential neighborhoods where they became habituated...
IDAHO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds on seatbelts

Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday,...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly trapping underway in the Wyoming

As part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct grizzly bear capture operations in areas of northwestern Wyoming beginning this spring and continuing through early fall. Department biologists will conduct grizzly bear trapping operations in both front and backcountry areas.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Dockstader to run for Secretary of State

Wyoming Senate President Dan Dockstader has filed as a candidate to run for Wyoming Secretary of State. Dockstader filed shortly after the current Secretary, Ed Buchanan, announced that he had decided not to seek re-election. In Wyoming, the Secretary of State serves on the State Board of Land Commissioners, the...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzlies are out and about!

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated an adult male grizzly bear on May 4, from an undisclosed location. After consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the bear was captured for cattle depredation on private land and relocated in the Sunlight creek drainage approximately 30 miles from the northeast entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Bears are relocated in accordance with state and federal law and regulation, and Game and Fish is required to notify the media whenever a grizzly bear is relocated.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming Department of Health targeting high blood pressure

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is targeting high blood pressure with a new, free program that includes blood pressure self-monitoring, education, and other support. Known as the Healthy Heart Ambassador Program, the effort will be available at no cost to Wyoming adults diagnosed with high blood pressure. The Healthy Heart Ambassador Program is a four-month program that focuses on regular home self-monitoring of blood pressure using proper measuring techniques, one-on-one consultations with a trained program facilitator, group-based nutrition education for better blood pressure management and support from the program facilitator.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming gets 50 million for homeowner assistance

A homeowners assistance program for helping meet mortgage payments and utility bills opened to Wyoming residents yesterday. Wyoming received $50-million from the US Department of the Treasury for its HAF Program, which focuses on helping homeowners stay in their homes. The Wyoming Department of Family Service, with assistance from the...
WYOMING STATE
Teton Park Road is open

Teton Park Road is open

The Teton Park Road has opened to vehicle traffic marking the start of the summer season in Grand Teton National Park. The road will be open through October 31st. Paved multi-use pathways throughout the park are open whenever predominately free of snow and ice. Use of the multi-use pathway is prohibited at night, specifically from 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise.
LIFESTYLE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming law enforcement officers recognized

Law enforcement officers and agents from around Wyoming were recognized for their outstanding achievements related to significant criminal cases at the Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee Awards Ceremony on May 3rd in Lander. The awards were presented by Assistant United States Attorneys and were based on complex or remarkable cases that...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Fire Marshal Kathy Clay retires

After reaching twenty years of service to the community earlier this month, Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Kathy Clay announced that she is retiring from Jackson Hole/Fire EMS in May. Starting as a volunteer member in the Hoback Fire Station, Clay realized how much she enjoyed the community engagement and important work the fire department does for the community.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

95 million will go to preserve wetlands

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has announced that $95 million in funding has been approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, which will provide the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners the ability to help conserve or restore more than 300,000 acres of wetland and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, songbirds and other birds across North America – including Canada and Mexico.
WYOMING STATE
