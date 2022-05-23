ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

This Day in Bulldog History: May 22nd

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNqsU_0fmxJXN300

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 22nd, 1997, the Fresno State baseball team played Texas A&M in an NCAA Regional in Palo Alto. Jeff Weaver was on the mound for the Bulldogs in that game.

Weaver, a sophomore, led the NCAA in strikeouts per nine innings that season. He struck out 21 Aggies on this day, an NCAA Tournament record. (The previous record for a nine inning NCAA postseason game was 19, set in 1973.)

Jeff Weaver pitched a three-hitter that day as Fresno State won the game, 2-1. He threw 137 pitches, improving his season record to 11-5.

“They were baffled,” said Fresno State catcher Giuseppe Chiaramonte. “They weren’t hitting the slider so we stayed with it. That was all we threw to some hitters.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

HS Softball: Central, Hanford, Bullard advance to title games

The Central Grizzlies, Hanford Bullpups and Bullard Knights headlined the schools punching their tickets to Central Section softball title games on Wednesday. Those three teams in our viewing area, along with Monache, Orange Cove, and Caruthers on Wednesday, as well as Clovis on Tuesday, also will be playing for section championship games this weekend at […]
HANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
Palo Alto, CA
College Sports
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Palo Alto, CA
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Former all-conference player leaving Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We learned Monday the Fresno State softball program is losing a player who was an All-Mountain West first-teamer in 2021, as sophomore Adrianna Noriega announced on her twitter account she has entered the transfer portal. Noriega played only 14 games this past season, starting 10 of them. According to a Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Corner Club Wax hosts skating contest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a busy afternoon in Clovis on Sunday for skateboarders for the Five Year Anniversary Skate Contest. The event was hosted by Corner Club Wax and held at Melody Skate Park around noon with local skate brands from all around the valley. It was $5 to get in and they […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Weaver
YourCentralValley.com

Central baseball team wins at Ridgeview, sets up an all-TRAC final in Division II

(KGPE) – After Tuesday’s semifinal games, the matchups are now set for the Central Section baseball championships this weekend: Division I: #2 Stockdale vs #5 RighettiDivision II: #6 Clovis East vs #9 CentralDivision III: #6 Hanford vs #13 BakersfieldDivision IV: #5 Madera South vs #14 LemooreDivision V: #1 Kennedy vs #3 ImmanuelDivision VI: #1 Sierra […]
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Fresno State#Dog#College Baseball#Ksee#Texas A M#Ncaa Regional#Ncaa Tournament#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Conversations for Change: Keith Arthur Bolden

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — This week on Conversations for Change we talk with Hollywood actor Keith Arthur Bolden. Bolden has starred in shows like Cobra Kai, Underground, and American Soul. He shares how he made it from Fresno State to the big screen and why representation on screen matters.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
GV Wire

Fresno State Corn Fans, Set Your Alarms for Monday Morning

Memorial Day will mark the start of sweet corn sales at Fresno State’s Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market, the university announced Thursday afternoon. The store will open at 8 a.m., and if past years are a predictor, there will be a line already waiting at the door to buy three years for $2. For those who want grab-and-go corn, the farm market will be selling bags of 10 ears for $8.50 at two mobile purchase stations on the north side of the store, while supplies last.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jakara Movement unveils new mural in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Jakara Movement hosted a community mural unveiling and neighborhood block party in Fresno on Sunday. The mural was created after the movement received $2,500 from the James Irvine Foundation. It’s one of the highest recognitions in the state for service, and the organization commissions murals to celebrate the service of […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fashawn and Tioga-Sequoia Brew up Something Fresh: Grizzly City Ale

A new beer inspired by Fresno rap star Fashawn is headed to Chukchansi Park. Grizzly City Ale, inspired by Fashawn’s nickname for his hometown, will be sold at Fresno Grizzlies games starting Thursday. Brewed by Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., which is across the street from the stadium, the Grizzlies and...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy