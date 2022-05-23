Scene in Edmonds: Getting jazzed

There is no such thing as killing one person. A person is not an individual. A person is always a point (monad) where social lines originating from others meet. This is why when you kill a person, you also kill a part of them that's in these others. The closer one is to the death, the larger this lost part is. Indeed, the size and growth of such a loss can have the power to consume the life of the other. And so it is with Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, "one of the two teachers killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas." According to Joe Garcia's nephew, after his uncle "visited his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning to drop off flowers," he came back home, “pretty much just fell over,” and died of a massive heart attack. The loss of hope in him was that massive.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO