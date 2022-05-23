ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Scene in Edmonds: Getting jazzed

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first-ever Jazz Walk Edmonds brought performers...

Northwest Veterans Museum presents viewing of ‘The Midway’ on Memorial Day

The Northwest Veterans Museum in Lynnwood will be hosting a presentation and film viewing honoring the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. The presentation will be held on Memorial Day, May 30, from 1-3 p.m. with a brief overview of the significance of the day, a slideshow presentation and a viewing of the film, The Midway. Admission is free and coffee will be served at the event.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Cascadia Art Museum seeking part-time Museum Educator

Cascadia Art Museum is looking for a part-time Museum Educator to join our team. The Museum Educator plays an essential role in providing and delivering arts engagement experiences to our community. The Museum Educator oversees the strategic plan, creates and delivers education programs serving children through older adults. Days and hours are flexible.
EDMONDS, WA
City launches engagement aimed at ‘reimagining’ Edmonds neighborhoods and streets

“It’s really about creating community spaces together.”. With that, City of Edmonds Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin launched the city’s “Reimagining Streets + Neighborhoods” initiative, aimed at “envisioning what the streets of tomorrow will look like, what will they feel like, who will they serve.” While Tuesday’s meeting — which drew about 70 people — was virtual, McLaughlin promised there would be six in-person neighborhood meetings plus a separate downtown workshop in June and July, with dates to be announced soon.
EDMONDS, WA
Scene in Edmonds: Silver birch on Dayton Street

EDMONDS, WA
EDMONDS, WA
Slog PM: Uvalde Victim's Husband Dies of Heart Attack, Seattle Is Losing People, The Actor Who Played Paul Schell in a Major Motion Picture Is Dead

There is no such thing as killing one person. A person is not an individual. A person is always a point (monad) where social lines originating from others meet. This is why when you kill a person, you also kill a part of them that's in these others. The closer one is to the death, the larger this lost part is. Indeed, the size and growth of such a loss can have the power to consume the life of the other. And so it is with Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, "one of the two teachers killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas." According to Joe Garcia's nephew, after his uncle "visited his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning to drop off flowers," he came back home, “pretty much just fell over,” and died of a massive heart attack. The loss of hope in him was that massive.
SEATTLE, WA
A New Chapter for Margaret Larson

Since this article appeared on the cover of our September/October 2021 edition, Margaret Larson has been a regular columnist with Northwest Prime Time. Thank you, Margaret!. Most people in the Seattle area are familiar with Margaret Larson as the face of KING 5’s New Day Northwest, a position she held for ten years.
Officers, community members recognized for their contributions during annual police awards

Police officers and community members were honored during the Edmonds Police Department’s 21st annual awards ceremony Thursday night. Assistant Chief Rod Sniffen began the ceremony by talking about National Police Week– this year May 15-21 — which honors the 900,000-plus law enforcement officers serving across the U.S. — as well as the 23,000 officers who have been killed in the line of duty since the first recorded death in 1786.
EDMONDS, WA
Sponsored: Port of Edmonds hiring seasonal marina attendant

The Port of Edmonds is taking applications for a seasonal marina attendan. Visit www.portofedmonds.org/business/employment to learn more and apply.

EDMONDS, WA
EDMONDS, WA
10 Amazing Experiences In Quaint Port Townsend, Washington

Quaint Port Townsend is located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington. Dubbed the Paris of the Northwest by Sunset Magazine, this darling, historic town is known for its Victorian architecture and is one of only three designated Victorian seaports on the National Register of Historic Places. Downtown is located on the waterfront with gorgeous public buildings and businesses dating back to the 19th century. On the bluff overlooking downtown with views for miles, you’ll find a residential area with beautiful Victorian homes and parks. Adjacent to downtown is the stunning Fort Worden Historical State Park. Here are some amazing experiences to enjoy during your visit to Port Townsend.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Edmonds on list of Zillow’s most popular housing markets of early 2022

Edmonds came in fifth in Zillow’s top-10 list of most popular housing markets of early 2022. The most popular market is Woodinville, leading a list of fast-growing suburbs as the most in-demand places of the first three months of the year. Following close behind were Burke, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C. area; Highlands Ranch, Colorado, outside of Denver; Westchase, Florida, near Tampa; and Edmonds.
EDMONDS, WA
Sounder train running for Seattle Mariners game May 29

Sound Transit will be running its game day train to the Seattle Mariners’ 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, May 29 against the Houston Astros. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park. Inbound train from...
SEATTLE, WA

