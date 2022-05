MISSOULA — The rain subsided, multiple rainbows hung in right field and the Missoula PaddleHeads opened their season with some flair on Wednesday at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Before the game, the PaddleHeads showcased the fanfare and excitement that the franchise has come to be known for over the years. They had over 100 people on the field participating in what they believe to be the Guinness World Record for the most people throwing out a first pitch.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO