New York City, NY

New York Mets, Chris Bassitt reach 1-year, $8.65 million deal with $19 million mutual option for 2023

By ESPN.com
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has an $8.65 million salary this season as part of a one-year contract. Bassitt is guaranteed...

www.espn.com

Related
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
The Spun

Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees fan intercepts Aaron Judge gift and steals ball from child

With tensions running high in the late innings of a 5-5 game, Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge caused a brief delay trying to make sure an errant ball reached its intended target in the stands. Judge, with a propensity for good deeds, simply couldn’t leave it rolling, and took expert care to make sure a young man in full Yankee gear was the recipient of his gift.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
FanSided

A rare Cardinals-Cubs trade to fix St. Louis’ starting rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals could use a rotation upgrade. Could Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Miley be exactly what they’re looking for?. When the Reds let Wade Miley walk right to the Cubs off waivers, they surely didn’t expect this kind of production. Miley has a 3.38 ERA in three starts with the North Siders, and could instead fetch the Cubs — not the Reds, as originally intended — a top-30 prospect come the Aug. 2 deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Another former Brave has made a shocking return to the majors

A couple of weeks ago, I talked about a former Braves top prospect that fell out of favor with the organization, was traded, played in several different countries, and eventually made it back to the majors five years later. His name was Christian Bethancourt, who is now a member of the Athletics. That’s a name I never thought I would hear again when talking about Major League Baseball, and it’s what makes this game so amazing. There are stories like this in every organization, and I’ve found another involving another former top prospect for the Braves.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Sign Matt Carpenter: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees have added a former All-Star infielder to their roster. On Thursday, the team signed Matt Carpenter. Carpenter was recently released from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. In 21 games, he was hitting .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs. It has been a while since the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Signed Longtime Cardinals Star

The New York Yankees signed three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter on Thursday. The former St. Louis Cardinals infielder will immediately join New York's major league roster ahead of a pivotal four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. According to FanGraphs, Carpenter ranked 12th in WAR among all position players from 2013...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Josh Winckowski set to make Red Sox debut this weekend

BOSTON -- Red Sox pitching prospect Josh Winckowski is expected to make his big league debut this weekend. Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Winckowski will likely start the second game of Boston's double header with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.Winckowski, a 23-year-old righty, was acquired from the Mets in a three-team trade last February that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals. (Franchy Cordero also came to Boston in the trade.) He is currently the 13th-ranked prospect in the Boston farm system.Added to the Red Sox 40-man roster last November, Winckowski has spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Worcester. He owns a 3.13 ERA and 34 strikeouts to just six walks over 31.2 innings over seven starts. Winckowski split his 2021 season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He made 23 appearances for the two teams, 23 of which were starts, and compiled a 9-4 record with a 3.94 ERA while striking out 101 batters over 112 innings pitched.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Mets reliever López has penalty cut to 1 game, out vs Phils

NEW YORK --  Mets reliever Yoan López had his three-game suspension cut to one game and served the penalty Friday night when New York played the Philadelphia Phillies. López was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse before the game and had to immediately sit out. Mets manager Buck Showalter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter

May 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter to a one-year Major League contract Thursday, the team announced. Shortly after signing him, the Yankees inserted Carpenter into their lineup as the designated hitter for Thursday's series opener at the Tampa Bay Rays. He entered the team's lineup after center fielder Aaron Hicks was scratched before game time with hamstring tightness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

HBP--Carrasco (Segura), Falter (Davis). Umpires--Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Todd Tichenor. T--3:41. A--30,175 (41,922). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Reds' Pham and Giants' Pederson in pregame altercation

CINCINNATI --  Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were involved in a brief altercation before Friday's series opener at Great American Ball Park. While the Giants were warming up in the outfield, Pham confronted Pederson in the outfield during pregame warmups. The pair...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

