A Break From The Heat

Showers slowly fizzle out during the overnight hours to bring us a drier and cooler Monday to start off the work week. Monday night will see the return of showers that linger into the overnight hours leaving us with an early chance of rain on Tuesday morning. Wednesday a few of the southern counties will see a few rain showers but it should be isolated in nature. Thursday will be the next chance to see thunderstorms as another large weather system moves through our area. This same system will leave us with a few early showers on Friday as well. The weekend looks to be mostly dry with a very slight chance of showers on both days.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.