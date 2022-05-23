ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Break From The Heat

By Cesar Cornejo
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVlGr_0fmxJC5200

Showers slowly fizzle out during the overnight hours to bring us a drier and cooler Monday to start off the work week. Monday night will see the return of showers that linger into the overnight hours leaving us with an early chance of rain on Tuesday morning. Wednesday a few of the southern counties will see a few rain showers but it should be isolated in nature. Thursday will be the next chance to see thunderstorms as another large weather system moves through our area. This same system will leave us with a few early showers on Friday as well. The weekend looks to be mostly dry with a very slight chance of showers on both days.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wind#East Wind
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy