Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For Kassie Piatt, picking a cause for her gold award project was simply a returned act of kindness she had once experienced. “So I chose my gold award because in 2014 I lost my dad. My old elementary counselor gave me a little care bag, and I wanted to make sure that kids in this area know that they aren’t alone in what they are experiencing and that they have someone to talk to about what they are experiencing right now,” Kassie Piatt said.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO