Sikeston, MO

Sikeston man facing charges for choking, punching woman

 5 days ago

A Sikeston man faces felony charges after allegedly choking and punching a woman. 27-year-old Lee Smith is charged in Scott County with felony second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting arrest for a felony. At 6 a.m. May 15, officers with Sikeston Department of...

Scott County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Sikeston, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Scott County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Sikeston, MO
