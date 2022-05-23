Sikeston man facing charges for choking, punching woman

A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested following a pursuit that began in Poplar Bluff and ended in Dexter. Lieutenant Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that the incident started following a report of a stolen vehicle. Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to Eugene Boulevard regarding a stolen vehicle. Around 8:45 am, officers learned that the victim had spotted the vehicle at O’Reilly Auto Parts. Officers responded to that area and located the vehicle southbound on Business 67. The vehicle then turned onto Park Avenue where officers attempted to make a traffic stop, at that point the suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The suspect continued eastbound on Highway 60 through Dudley and then into Dexter. Spike strips were deployed in Dexter and the vehicle came to a stop. The suspect was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. He was identified as 28-year-old Kory Paul. He is facing charges of stealing a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO