Coronado Rotary Club Honors Outstanding Student Athletes

By Rotary Club of Coronado
 5 days ago

Coronado High School Athletic Director Robin Nixon presented this year‘s top student athletes at a recent Rotary Club meeting at the Coronado Yacht Club. These students are the cream of the crop — leaders in the classroom as well as on the field. Each student was awarded an sports action shot taken by school photographer, Kel Casey.

May is Youth Month in Rotary and the Student Athletic Awards program is always a Club favorite with many parents in attendance. Our future looks very bright with these fine young leaders at the helm. Congratulations to all!

Connor Buckley: Soccer, Mesa College
Neil Capin: Lacrosse, Ole Miss
Samantha Christie: Soccer, UC Santa Barbara
Michelle Croteau: Water Polo, UC Berkeley
Ana de la Lama: Tennis, University of San Francisco
Zane Delcore: Football/Track, JC
Jack Hunt: Soccer, Princeton
Riley McGrath: Soccer, Vassar
Tony Miley: Baseball, Bryant University
Ryan Ward: Baseball, University of Arkansas
Allie White: Lacrosse, Kennesaw State

Submitted by: Suzanne Manuel, Coronado Rotary Club

The Coronado Times

