TULSA, Okla. — Two sisters are desperate to bring their older brother home after he disappeared last week. Hannah Bradley and Chloe Zoellner have been looking for 30-year-old Caleb Zoellner since he disappeared on May 19th. He is 6′3′' and 190 pounds with brown hair and light green eyes. He was last seen in a black T-shirt riding a bike. It is possible he doesn’t have shoes.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO