CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a 2018 shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman in the Englewood neighborhood. The 20-year-old, who is not being identified because he was a minor at the time, was accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Kenjuan Scott and seriously wounding a woman who were riding in a car on Oct. 28, 2018 in the 5500 block of South LaSalle Street, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO