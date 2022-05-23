ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Newton girls soccer advances past Central Iowa United

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtUN7_0fmxG5at00
Brynn Cazett

Bryan Cazett tallied the game’s only goal in the first half and it was enough to send Newton’s girls soccer team past Central Iowa United on Friday night.

The Cardinals won the Class 2A Region 3 quarterfinal matchup 1-0 at H.A. Lynn Stadium.

“The girls played well and possessed the ball the majority of the game,” Newton head girls soccer coach Abby Lamont said. “We had trouble finding the back of the net but we’ll make a point to work on that prior to Tuesday’s game. The girls are looking forward to round two.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7dH8_0fmxG5at00
Rori Nehring

Newton advances to face 2A No. 11 Bondurant-Farrar (12-4) in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Bondurant.

The Cardinals (11-5) took 26 shots and Rori Nehring tallied eight saves. Cassidy Smith registered 10 saves for Central Iowa United (3-10), which is made of players from Baxter, Colfax-Mingo, West Marshall, Collins-Maxwell and Colo-NESCO.

The goal by Cazett was her 13th of the season.

Newton, IA
