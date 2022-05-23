Positive COVID-19 test reported at Citrus Board of Trustees meeting and campus event

LONG BEACH, CA – With COVID-19 cases rising, the City of Long Beach has entered the Yellow (Medium) Tier of COVID-19 Community Level, the second of three tiers outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) is urging residents to adhere to the Health Order. Additionally, Health Officials are strongly recommending Long Beach residents take additional measures to protect themselves and others and slow the spread, including masking indoors, especially after close contact with someone who tested positive, and other common-sense safety strategies, such as staying home when sick; frequent hand washing; testing for COVID-19 when in contact with someone who has the virus or when experiencing any COVID-like symptoms; and becoming vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

3 DAYS AGO