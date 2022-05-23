Positive COVID-19 test reported at Citrus Board of Trustees meeting and campus event
By Anthony Rossi
A person positive for COVID-19 attended the May 17 Citrus College Board of Trustees meeting, Head of the Citrus College COVID-19 Workgroup Robert Sammis said in an email on May 20. The case was also tracked at the Tenure and Retirement Reception...
The indoor mask mandate at Orange Coast College has been extended “until further notice,” according to an email from Coast Community College Chancellor John Weispfenning sent to all district employees and obtained by Coast Report. This decision comes only one month after the Board of Trustees moved to...
John Muir High School (JMHS) Early College Magnet Valedictorian Kennedy Hackett is headed to Harvard University this fall. She is the first student to graduate from Muir with a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree in Natural Science from Pasadena City College through a joint partnership between the college and the Pasadena Unified School District.
INGLEWOOD – There is growing concern that a pending school closure in Morningside Park was engineered by district insiders seeking to maintain lucrative contracts at the taxpayers expense and benefit from a $10 million windfall for dong so. Documents released by Inglewood Unified School District through public records requests appear to corroborate those claims.
Citing contractor staff shortages and lack of ticket sales, the William S. Hart Union High School District informed parents Friday that the annual senior Grad Night event had been canceled for this year. In a letter distributed to parents heading into the weekend, Hart district Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said administrators...
El Morro School principal Chris Duddy died in his sleep Tuesday, school district officials said in a press release. He was 57. Duddy was slated to retire on June 30. He had served the Laguna Beach schools community for 24 years. “We are deeply saddened to inform you that our...
First published in the May 21 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the May revision of California’s budget plan breaking $300 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which included a staggering $97.5-billion surplus to distribute this year, and the news was more than welcome by school leaders who have dealt with rising expenditures and low attendance brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19's hospitalizations and infection rates continued to rise, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations increased from 112 on Saturday to 126 on Sunday and 131 as of Monday, the latest figures available. There were 22...
Due to the strict water restrictions beginning June 1. the City of Claremont made the decision Wednesday to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks show. The action was taken following the city council’s adoption of a water conservation ordinance, and the declaration of a water emergency on Tuesday, along with the city’s responsibility to cut its water usage by 20%.
LONG BEACH, CA – With COVID-19 cases rising, the City of Long Beach has entered the Yellow (Medium) Tier of COVID-19 Community Level, the second of three tiers outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) is urging residents to adhere to the Health Order. Additionally, Health Officials are strongly recommending Long Beach residents take additional measures to protect themselves and others and slow the spread, including masking indoors, especially after close contact with someone who tested positive, and other common-sense safety strategies, such as staying home when sick; frequent hand washing; testing for COVID-19 when in contact with someone who has the virus or when experiencing any COVID-like symptoms; and becoming vaccinated and boosted when eligible.
Stepping foot into a gym can be an overwhelming experience, especially if you’re just starting out in a wellness journey. Latina owned, Babes of Wellness in Compton is your not-so-ordinary gym seeking to make that experience a little less intimidating and a whole lot more empowering. As the only...
SAN RAMON, Calif. - An East Bay high school cheer team came under fire after the squad was photographed posing with a Black mannequin head. Photos posted to social media showed members of California High School's varsity cheer team smiling next to a dark-skinned mannequin head they allegedly referred to as their mascot named "Kareem."
With increases across multiple COVID metrics, including cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks in high-risk settings, and the test positivity rate, layering in more protections is needed to reduce the risk of transmission and severe illness. Evidence continues to show that those fully vaccinated and recently boosted have increased protection that is important during times of high transmission.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped over the 400 mark again Tuesday, and the county reported nearly 3,600 new infections. According to state figures, there were 419 hospital patients with COVID in the county as of Tuesday, up from 391...
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County logged more than 12,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past three days amid continued rapid spread of the virus, but the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals held generally steady. According to the county Department of Public Health, 5,152 new cases...
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a new report, “Mortality in Los Angeles County, 2020: Provisional Report.” The report compares the provisional number of deaths and associated death rates and leading causes of death among L.A. County residents in 2020 with what was reported in 2019.
Anti-abortion developer Rick Caruso is running for mayor to “clean up LA.” His meaningless tagline runs as a thread throughout his bold blanket policy promises. Caruso is the lone billionaire running for mayor this cycle, and he’s able to self-fund his campaign (so far, he’s spent around $23-$25 million of his own money). If you live in LA, you’ve probably seen one of the ubiquitous TV and digital ads, mailers, or yard signs, often illegally placed in public medians (which is an ethics violation), that his personal fortune has afforded him.
In Riverside County, there were 1,861 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 16, hospitalizations have increased by 25% with 80. ICU cases increased by one, with five current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported five new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
What was built on the former Norms restaurant site at Colorado and Lincoln Blvd at a cost of $40 million, is five stories tall and is pretty much devoid of people?. Convinced that renters could and would pay top dollar to live ANYWHERE in Santa Monica, developers demolished the block of buildings between Colorado and the freeway 3 years ago and began to build like mad. Pack and stack apartment buildings now cover a neighborhood where traffic is constant.
First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Holy Family Parish and School gathered on May 14 to raise money to support both the school and the parish. The theme of the fundraising event was “An Evening at the Derby.” The evening included cocktails, dinner and dancing.
