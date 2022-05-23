ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Community raises money for woman, cats burned in Largo house fire

By Olivia Steen
 5 days ago

PINLLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Laura Kile is on the road to recovery at Tampa General Hospital after she was severely burned when her Largo home caught on fire early Saturday morning.

Her organization, Rescue Pets of Florida, is doing everything it can to help her by raising money.

“Laura Kile has been there for every single person who has ever asked,” Jeanine Cohen said. “It’s hard to image a person who is as giving as Laura.”

Cohen told 8 On Your Side Kile’s home is a total loss. The Largo Fire Department responded to the home Saturday around 6:30 a.m. Authorities said it was just Kile and several cats inside.

“She just tried to get cats out as quickly as she could,” Cohen said.

She said some of the cats in her care were also severely burned but others made it out okay.

“We’re focusing on the cats that survived. We have 12 that are currently in a medical foster care.”

Fire officials said unfortunately several cats died in the fire. They do not know the exact number and said they’re still working to find the cause of the blaze.

“The heartbreaking part of this is that Laura Kile runs an adoption center in St. Pete. Saturday morning is huge for adoptions, so people on Friday night were dropping off cats and kittens to her,” Cohen said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

