COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Every time there’s another mass shooting, no matter what part of the country it happens in, Nan Whaley’s phone lights up. That’s understandable, since she was mayor of Dayton in August 2019, when a gunman shot and killed nine people in the city’s Oregon District before police stopped him with bullets of their own. Now, Whaley plans to make gun control a major issue as she runs for Ohio governor, trying to unseat Republican incumbent Mike DeWine.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO