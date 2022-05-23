Video shows Rudy Giuliani calling a heckler a 'jackass' and as 'demented as Biden' during a pro-Israel parade

Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer for President Donald Trump William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani yelled at a heckler during a pro-Israel parade Sunday in New York City.

"I am a class act, and you're probably as demented as Biden," Giuliani said to the heckler.

On Friday, Giuliani reportedly met with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

Rudy Giuliani took the time to exchange a few choice words with a heckler as he walked down the street during a pro-Israel parade.

The former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney was confronted as he marched in the JCRC-NY Celebrate Israel Parade in New York on Sunday.

"I reduced crime, you jackass!" Giuliani can be heard saying in a video after he turns around to confront the person shouting at him.

Giuliani also calls the person yelling at him a "brainwashed asshole."

The heckler, seen wearing a yellow shirt, calls Giuliani a "class act."

"I am a class act, Giuliani replies, "and you're probably as demented as Biden." Giuliani then walked away smiling and waving a tiny Israeli flag.

On Friday, Giuliani reportedly met with the January 6 committee for nine hours after previously backing out of a scheduled appearance in early May.

The former politician was subpoenaed in January for promoting "claims of election fraud" after the 2020 election and "sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results." according to a statement from the committee.