Tulsa, OK

Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, 2022 PGA Championship

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo: David Dusek/Golfweek

A complete list of the golf equipment Justin Thomas used to win the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX shaft; Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees), with a Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4), 621.JT prototype (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5.5 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord / SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour (putter)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

