Carbon coroner seeks Palmerton man’s relatives

A Jim Thorpe man entered guilty pleas in three pending criminal cases on Monday in Carbon County court. He was one of six defendants in pending cases to enter a plea before Judge Steven R. Serfass. Thorpe incidents. Vincent Angelo Iuspa, 28, pleaded to one count each of driving under...
Schuylkill County Judge Charles M. Miller has handed down punishments in cases involving three people charged by local police. James J. McDonald, 43, of Coaldale, was charged by Tamaqua Police Officer Karl L. Harig with driving under the influence, first offense; driving under the influence: highest rate of alcohol (BAC 0.16+) first offense; and failing to keep right on Aug. 25, 2021.
Joselyn Montefour, daughter of Vincent and Tiffany Montefour of Jim Thorpe, has been selected to serve as the 2022 Poppy Queen of the Shoemaker-Haydt American Legion Post 314 Auxiliary, Lehighton. Announcement of the queen was made by LaRue Fritz, poppy chairwoman, president of the Unit 314 Auxiliary and chairwoman for...
On May 13, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Carbon County Drug Task Force, which includes members of the Pennsylvania Attorney Generals’ Office and other local Law Enforcement Officers, participated in a warrant round-up throughout Carbon County. Targets in this operation were mainly suspects with...
An Allentown man who told Tamaqua police that his work station was based on another planet was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness. According to police, officers were called to the area of 800 E. Broad St. at 1:10 p.m. May 16 for a report...
The prime suspect in a Northumberland County murder was arrested in Bloomsburg in 2019 while in possession of a firearm. On Aug. 31, 2019, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was arrested trying to force his way into an apartment on Glenn Avenue in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Glenn Avenue is typically dense with off-campus student apartments.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been sentenced to three years of probation for concealing assets during a bankruptcy proceeding. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Christopher Gambrill, 46, of Windsor, admitted that in 2016 and 2017 he concealed a $125,000 inheritance from the bankruptcy […]
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County say a lost child has been reunited with his parent/guardian. Steelton Borough Police say the child was found near the 300 block of Lincoln Street. He was found wearing blue sweatpants and a blue shirt that reads “Folly Beach, SC.”
A Pennsylvania man who fatally shot his neighbor earlier this year in the Lehigh Valley will not be charged, LehighValleyLive reports. The unidentified man, who legally owns a firearm, was defending himself on Feb. 10 when he shot 36-year-old Vincent Bynum, of Allentown, the outlet says citing Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after stealing an ambulance from a hospital in East Stroudsburg Tuesday, May 24, LehighValleyLive reports. The 33-year-old man drove off in the empty Bushkill EMS ambulance outside Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono and was later captured in Franklin Township (Carbon County), the outlet says. The unidentified man...
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Authorities say a man fled police and then crashed his car in Monroe County. Emanuel Calderon, 21, faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence, and reckless driving. A Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy was driving south on Route 423 in Tobyhanna Township...
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 11:53 a.m. on May 7 along Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers said Kaylen P. Brown, 20, of Pottsville, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Accent southbound and negotiating a left hand curve when the vehicle drove over standing water on the road. The vehicle then struck a concrete divider, coming to final rest along the west shoulder.
Pictured left to right, Don Herrmann, Palmerton Mayor, Dr. Dianne Jacobetz, SLUHN Medical Director for Pediatrics, Dr. Mira Slizovsky, Pediatrician at St. Luke's Palmerton Pediatrics, John Nespoli, President at St. Luke’s Carbon and Lehighton Campuses, Dr. Andrea Ardite, SLUHN OB/Gyn Physician, Marj Federanich, Co-Chair of Palmerton Area Chamber of Commerce and Alice Wanamaker, Executive Director at Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corporation.
Carbon County will begin the election recount for the highly contested Republican U.S. Senate race on June 1. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich announced that the recount will begin at 9 a.m. on June 1 and must conclude by June 7; and be certified by June 8. The recount is...
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police were asking the public for helping in finding the parents of a lost child. According to Kingston Police Department, officers located a lost child Friday evening. At 6:56 p.m. Kingston police stated the child has been reunited with his mother and is safe.
State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following crashes:. • Troopers said Christopher T. Ritter, 54, of Lehighton, was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 westbound at 9:09 p.m. on May 17 along Route 940 in Penn Forest Township. When he approached Dotters Lane, a bear entered the road on front of him and he was unable to avoid it.
The Lehighton United Veterans Organization has announced the schedule for Memorial Day services. The main service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the upper Lehighton Park Amphitheater. Commander Kevin Long said it’s important to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day. “Every day we should be thankful...
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A home in Northampton County was heavily damaged after a fire Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out around 1 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Deer Path Drive in Lehigh Township, according to county dispatchers. Multiple tankers were dispatched to the scene. Dispatchers...
A hay field in Penn Forest Township served as a landing site for a Piper airplane at 1 p.m. Monday when Greg Cibik of Norristown, a former Jim Thorpe resident, brought down the aircraft on the field in close proximity to Behrens Dairy in the township. Cibik was forced to...
