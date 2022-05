Alana Robinson, a second grader at Cannon Falls Elementary, was named as a finalist in Kemps’ extraordinary student search. Alana was recognized for her creative ways of serving others in need. This past Christmas, she earned $250 by selling handmade bookmarks and using the money to purchase gifts for Toys for Tots. In addition, Alana is the first to volunteer for in-class projects and assists students with math assignments, group reading and art projects. Outside of school, she grew out her hair and donated it to Locks of Love. In recognition of the extraordinary student honor, Kemps donated $500 to Cannon Falls Elementary on Friday, May 11. Alana will receive free Kemps milk for a year.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO