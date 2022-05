BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Mike Henry and Andrea Vincent had lines out the door when they first opened their new shop, Big Mike’s Donuts & Coffee, two weeks ago. The new coffee shop is the first of its kind for the village, Henry said of the new store which is located next to Pizza Hut in Bartonville. The pair wanted it to be a space where people can hang out. It was a gap in the community that needed to be filled.

BARTONVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO