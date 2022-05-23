ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masury, OH

Tree falls on Masury home after Saturday’s storms

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2n7W_0fmxAOUh00

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday’s storm took down trees around the Valley — along with power lines and blocking roads.

In Masury, one family had a tree fall on their house, causing extensive damage.

Gallery: Storm damage from across the Valley

“Just lucky that no one was in there when it happened because it was violent, it was really violent. It really shook things,” said homeowner Brian Bathory.

He was waiting out the storm, hoping for his power to come back on when a tree crashed into the house.

“Heard a big crack and “boom,” and thought it was thunder. It shook the house really bad,” Bathory said. “I noticed dust floating around in the air, started looking around and sure enough, there was about a 10-foot chunk of tree through my ceiling. Then I went outside to find a really large tree on my roof.”

Brian said he was about 20 feet away from where the tree hit.

“My two sons were with me,” Bathory said. “Borderline panicked that possibly there was going to be more damage from what happened.”

He said he got his kids over to his mom’s house where they would be safe and then came back to assess the damage.

“I worked most of the day just trying to get it tarped up until I can get ahold of my mortgage company and find out what’s going on with insurance,” Bathory said.

Most of all, he said he’s glad no one was hurt by the tree.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Masury, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crash cleared on Valley View bridge

Video above shows coverage of the crash and backup before it was cleared (WJW) — All lanes are re-opened on the Valley View bridge heading west on Interstate 480 and the crash is cleared after a vehicle flipped during morning rush hour. Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports a truck also appears to have been involved […]
VALLEY VIEW, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#Tree#Power Lines#Nexstar Media Inc
explorejeffersonpa.com

NWS: Severe Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Western Pennsylvania

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Severe thunderstorms and gusts of wind up to 60 mph brought down numerous trees throughout Western Pennsylvania on Saturday evening. (Photos captured in the Cook Forest area by Jeremy Dolby.) According to the National Weather Service, in Pittsburgh, multiple reports of downed trees in western...
COOKSBURG, PA
WKBN

Gallery: Storm damage from across the Valley

Trees Down Firnley Avenue Boardman Photos Courtesy of Janet Bernard. Tree down over Mill Creek Bike Path mile marker 1 courtesy of John Spath. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BOARDMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WKBN

WKBN

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy