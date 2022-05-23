Obituary: Hester Mae Owens

Two people were arrested in Franklin Wednesday night after they reportedly fired a water pellet gun from their car at a couple of strangers outside a local gas station. According to the Franklin Police Department, Jaden Bak, 19, and Cassidy Rogers, 22, fired the water pellet gun at strangers at a Murfreesboro Road gas station at approximately 9:45 p.m. Some tense moments followed after the victims reported seeing someone in a black SUV holding a rifle and someone in that vehicle saying, “go, go, go,” before hearing a loud pop that the couple believed to be a gunshot.

