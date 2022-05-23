ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Obituary: Hester Mae Owens

williamsonherald.com
 5 days ago

Hester Mae Owens, 95, passed away on May 21, 2022. She was born in Williamson County and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Susie Barnhill. Hester was also preceded in death by husband, Lonnie Owens; son,...

www.williamsonherald.com

williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Patsy Joyce Massey

Patsy Joyce Massey, 84, of Franklin, passed away May 26, 2022. She was born in Eagan, Tennessee, to the late Edward T. Randolph and Betty Jo Marlow Randolph. Patsy was preceded in death by parents Edward and Betty Jo Randolph; grandson, Zachary Massey; sister, Delight Watson; and brothers James Randolph and Mack Randolph.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Betty Harwell Haynes

Betty Harwell Haynes, 91, of Franklin, passed away May 25, 2022. She was born in Gainesville, Georgia, to the late Carlton and Lillian Harwell. She was an avid gardener, and she loved to play golf. Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Brentwood Country Club. She was...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Bethesda News: I finished my bucket list

Thought for the week: As you establish priorities for your day and your life, God deserves first place. You deserve the experience of putting Him there. I want to personally invite each of you to Mt. Carmel C.P. Church on June 5 for our annual homecoming (according to records, we are 195 years old).
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Commentary: Uniquely Franklin

Many articles in the national news have talked about Franklin and Nashville as top desirable places to visit and live. A boom has happened with the population, and it looks to continue for many years to come. With that in mind, there are certain quirks particular to this part of...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Music Country Grand Prix returns to Brownland Farm June 4

The Music Country Grand Prix, a premier Olympic-style equestrian jumping competition benefiting Saddle Up!, is set to take place Saturday, June 4, at Brownland Farm in Franklin. The Grand Prix gives spectators and patrons the opportunity to witness nationally ranked show jumpers and Olympic hopefuls from across the country competing...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Principals named at 3 county schools

Williamson County Schools announced a trio of principal moves this week. Discovery Virtual Principal Dr. Kari Miller has been selected to lead Bethesda Elementary, Scales Elementary Assistant Principal Dr. Shelley Kofahl has been named the new principal of Westwood Elementary School and Woodland Middle Assistant Principal Dr. Marisa Block has been promoted to principal.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Baseball: Brentwood’s Moore steps down after 9 seasons

BRENTWOOD – After nine seasons of leading the Brentwood High School baseball team, head coach Bill Moore resigned Thursday. The school announced the move in a press release Thursday morning. Moore said it’s been “an honor and a joy” to coach the Bruins, who battled to the District 11-4A...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

State Track: Brentwood girls repeat as champs; Grimes, Stegall shine

MURFREESBORO — As a freshman, Sophie Yount said she is still getting used to competing with her fellow Brentwood High School track and field teammates. Yount, who helped stake the Bruins some points last week by placing third in the state pentathlon along with a fourth-place finish from teammate Kiersten Bell, added another busy performance Thursday as the Brentwood girls repeated as Class AAA state champions at Middle Tennessee State University.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Local Boy Scouts district names new chairman

The Natchez Trace District of the Boy Scouts of America in Williamson County recently added Eric Strickland to its leadership team as district chairman. Strickland is an Eagle Scout who grew up in a family that was active in Scouting — his parents were both Scout leaders, and his father was a Master Scout.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Guide to WCS graduation ceremonies

Williamson County Schools will host commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2022 Thursday through Saturday this week. The Williamson County Schools Board of Education voted to extend the graduation window at its February meeting to allow some schools to have ceremonies earlier than initially planned. For more information about certain schools’ graduation ceremonies, contact individual schools. Dates, times and locations for each school are listed below.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Animal center expands group activity offerings for kids

When Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) opened the doors to the new shelter in February, it did so with the intention of engaging the community in ways that were previously not possible. With the ability to host group activities in the new Community Education Room, Community Education Coordinator Samantha Anderson...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

State Soccer: Brentwood splashes into first final in a decade

MURFREESBORO – Just inside five minutes to play in the Class AAA state soccer semifinals, Aiden Parker raced to track down a long ball from near midfield. The Brentwood High School senior found another gear, out-ran multiple defenders and charged the Collierville goal. “I mean, it was a heavy...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Aldermen select The Hill, LLC as owner of Hill Property

The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution Tuesday declaring nonprofit collective The Hill, LLC as the potential new owner of the Hill Property located at 403 and 405 Fifth Ave. N. The Hill, unifying the Franklin Housing Authority, Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County, Habitat for Humanity...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

State Baseball: Centennial silenced in opener against Stewarts Creek

MURFREESBORO – After a tidy start, the Centennial High School baseball team derailed in their first trip to the state tournament since 2013. The Cougars battled through three scoreless innings with Stewarts Creek before the Red Hawks scored all seven runs of the contest in the fourth and fifth innings – including a six-run barrage with two home runs in the fifth – to shutout Centennial 7-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament at Siegel High School.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

2 arrested in Franklin after firing water pellet gun at strangers

Two people were arrested in Franklin Wednesday night after they reportedly fired a water pellet gun from their car at a couple of strangers outside a local gas station. According to the Franklin Police Department, Jaden Bak, 19, and Cassidy Rogers, 22, fired the water pellet gun at strangers at a Murfreesboro Road gas station at approximately 9:45 p.m. Some tense moments followed after the victims reported seeing someone in a black SUV holding a rifle and someone in that vehicle saying, “go, go, go,” before hearing a loud pop that the couple believed to be a gunshot.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Spring Hill’s newest burger and beer stop opens doors

A hungry crowd showed up to support the official grand opening of The Spot Burgers & Beers in Spring Hill Monday. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate. The Spot is a counter service restaurant serving fresh — never frozen — burgers with a West...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonherald.com

Water reserves replenished, Spring Hill returns to seasonal lawn watering plan

Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman made a statement Wednesday that the city ended its seven-day water emergency declaration that went into effect on May 18. “The city of Spring Hill has replenished its reserve water levels due to the actions we took last week, following my seven-day emergency declaration,” Hagaman said in a news release. “Reserves are sufficient to allow the city to turn irrigation meters back on. Staff began the process [Tuesday night] and will continue working on this project throughout the day.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonherald.com

Williamson, Inc. hits the links for annual Golf Classic

Williamson, Inc. held its annual Golf Classic Tuesday at the Little Course in Franklin. There was something for everyone, with golf teams competing, lessons and networking. The event was sponsored by Highlands Residential Mortgage, the Trevor Cobb Team, Shellnut Insurance and Auto Owners Insurance. The team from BL Harbert International...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

State Soccer: GCA reaches championship again, dispatches St. George's

MURFREESBORO – Despite losing 17 seniors to graduation from last year’s state runner-up team, the Grace Christian Academy boys soccer club pushed right back into the Division II-A state championship Wednesday. The Lions have a team loaded with underclassmen this time around, but still produced the same end...
MURFREESBORO, TN

