Edward Eugene Wilcox Sr., age 93, and a lifelong resident of DeQuincy, La., passed from his earthly home on May 24, 2022. Edward was a sharpshooter in the National Guard where he participated in National Matches all over the United States, serving most of his time at Camp Perry. Edward was a business owner. He and his late wife, Lucille Banken Wilcox owned and operated A & W/Wilcox’s Restaurant for thirty-six years and Wilcox’s Washateria for forty years. He enjoyed his family, cows, shooting, hunting and reminiscing about the good days in DeQuincy and at the A & W.

DEQUINCY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO