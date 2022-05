A Vernon Parish deputy is being called a hero after his tireless work and dedication in locating a senior citizen who had become lost last week. On Friday, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call that an 89-year-old cognitively impaired man had wandered away from his home in the Burr Ferry community. Family members told authorities they were even more concerned because the man had trouble speaking due to medical issues.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO