ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gabby Barrett Shows Off Baby Bump In Black Top & Leggings On ‘American Idol’ Finale

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxH7I_0fmx8ccI00
Image Credit: ABC

Gabby Barrett killed it while performing during the season 20 finale of American Idol on May 22. The singer returned to the Idol stage to sing her hit “Pick Me Up”. While pregnant with her second child, Gabby looked beyond gorgeous in an all-black outfit for the performance. She rocked skintight leather leggings, along with a black shirt and heels. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail with bangs framing her face, along with diamond hoop earrings to accessorize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45F0xq_0fmx8ccI00
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner on ‘American Idol.’ (ABC)

While Gabby performing, her husband, Cade Foehner, was playing guitar and harmonizing. The two met on their season of American Idol in 2018 and Cade has been Gabby’s number one supporter in the years’ since! After her solo performance, she was joined by season 20 contestant, Emyrson Flora, onstage. The ladies sung a stunning rendition of Gabby’s single “The Good Ones” together.

Gabby was a contestant on season 16 of American Idol. She came in third place and went on to become one of the hottest artists in country music. So, it was only fitting for her to return to the show for the season 20 finale. This season, HunterGirl, Noah Thompson and Leah Marlene are singing for America’s votes to win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJf6N_0fmx8ccI00
Gabby Barrett and Emyrson Flora on ‘Idol.’ (ABC)

After meeting on Idol Gabby and her now-husband, Cade Foehner, fell in love on the show and went on to get engaged one year later. They tied the knot in October 2019, and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Baylah, in Jan. 2020. Earlier this month, Gabby and Cade revealed that they are expecting a second child, a baby boy, later this year.

“I don’t think she understands that there’s a baby in my belly,” Gabby admitted in a recent interview, about her daughter. “But she’s very sweet about it.” Gabby released her debut album, Goldmine, in June 2020. Her songs “I Hope” and “Good Ones” hit number one on the country music charts. Gabby also won the Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Artist of the Year in 2021.

Comments / 3

Related
ETOnline.com

Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett is having herself one amazing Mother's Day. On Sunday, the 22-year-old country singer took to Instagram to share she's expecting baby number 2 -- a boy. "My son. 💙 Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day," she wrote. Alongside the sweet announcement, Barrett shared a video from her ultra sound, giving her followers a closer look at her son.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Why Carrie Underwood Got So Emotional Talking to Noah Thompson on Return Episode

Last night, “American Idol” alum Carrie Underwood helped three contestants sing their way into the Grand Finale, feeling the emotions of the moment herself. Carrie Underwood won “American Idol” back in Season 4. Now, almost 20 years later, she’s helping the next generation of stars make their way to the competition’s finale, which airs next Sunday, May 22.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 & Posts Sonogram Video Of Her ‘Son’

Gabby Barrett is pregnant! The country music star, who first rose to fame on American Idol, took to her Instagram on April 8 to reveal she and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their second child together. “My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day,” the singer wrote alongside a video clip of her sonogram. What a special Mother’s Day treat!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’s Fritz Hager Addresses Leah Marlene Dating Rumors After Their Emotional Hug

There’s no denying that Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene have gotten close over the course of their American Idol season 20 journeys. After Leah made it into the top 3 and Fritz did not, Leah immediately fell to the ground and then hugged Fritz. Fans have been speculating that these two could be dating, and Fritz set the record straight after the May 15 show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Foehner
Person
Gabby Barrett
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#United States#Leggings#American Idol Finale#Huntergirl
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Watch Luke Bryan’s Hysterical Reaction to Katy Perry Falling Out of Her Chair

“American Idol” fans love watching the talented performers that grace the stage of the competitive singing show. However, some of the most entertaining moments take place in the banter between the show’s famous judges. Most recently, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan went viral online after he had a hilarious reaction to Katy Perry’s less than graceful dismount from her chair during the latest airing. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Speaks Out About Losing 140 Pounds

All eyes are on “American Idol” Season 20’s Top 3 contestants as we draw near the final episode. Fans of the show are anxiously waiting to see whether Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, or HunterGirl become this year’s winner. Meanwhile, one season 17 “American Idol” contestant, Wade Cota, is speaking out about achievements of his own. In a recent interview, he shared the story behind his incredible weight loss journey.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy