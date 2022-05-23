ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What Nissan Employees Go Through to Ensure the Best New Car Smell

By Tomika Darden
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people adore the new car smell. Nissan has been perfecting it for a while now. Nissan employees go through a lot to ensure the best new car...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

Related
torquenews.com

Toyota Wants To "Remanufacture" Its Used Cars and Control Its 1st Three Life Cycles

A Toyota factory in the UK recently launched a new initiative to recycle used models in an effort to re-use resources. The used vehicle market is booming with record-high prices for low-end cars, trade-in values sometimes more than your MSRP, and non-existent price negotiating. Automakers are in dire need to make sure that people buy their car instead of going used. For instance, in 2016, a used 2012 Toyota Prius with pretty low mileage would go for about 15k on the high end. Today that same Prius is worth well over 10k when in fact it should only cost about 5-6k.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Can’t Electric Cars and Hybrids Jump-Start Their Own Batteries?

Usually, discussions about hybrid and electric cars’ batteries revolve around their large lithium-ion packs. However, like internal-combustion cars, hybrids and EVs rely on conventional 12-volt lead-acid batteries, too. And just like an ICE car’s batteries, they can go flat. If that happens, though, you’d think the hybrid or EV could just jump-start the 12-volt battery using their Li-ion pack. But there are several reasons why, for the most part, that’s not the case.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Car Smell#Vehicles#Car Owners#Smells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
CarBuzz.com

Toyota, Honda, And Nissan Are Falling Behind In EV Race

Japanese automakers need to make a change in regard to EVs. At least, according to climate thinktank InfluenceMap. The organization recently conducted a study that found Honda, Nissan, and Toyota to all be the least prepared for a transition to zero-emissions vehicles compared with their competition. You don't have to look hard to see it either. Right now, Honda is set to produce the e:Ny1 for the 2024 model year, but its EV offerings aren't expanding as rapidly as other OEMs.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Car Brands for 2022

Everyone wants to know that their new car isn’t going to break down and leave them stranded. While you might shop for vehicles with your sights on the latest technology or performance, you can shop for reliability. If you really want to stack the deck in your favor, you might consider buying a car from a brand with a reputation for dependability, like Toyota. Here are the five most reliable car brands for 2022.
CARS
Autoweek.com

VW Speeds up ID.4 Production by Bringing Emden Online

VW begins ID.4 production at its Emden, Lower Saxony, plant that has been refitted for MEB platform cars. The Emden plant becomes the fourth global production site of the ID.4, after Zwickau, Anting, and Foshan, and ahead of the start of production at the fifth site in Chattanooga later this year.
CARS
CNET

Why Electric Car Battery Recycling Matters as Much as the Cars Themselves

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. Electric cars are often purchased because of their environmental benefits, but if millions of old batteries...
CARS
Motor1.com

Nissan Sakura Debuts As $14,000 Electric Kei Car With 112 Miles Of Range

It was October 2019 when Nissan signaled its desire to launch an electric kei car in Japan with the IMk concept. Fast forward to May 2022, the production version has arrived and it's named after a local cherry blossom – Sakura. Going forward, this will serve as the company's entry-level EV, both in terms of pricing and size. With a turning radius of just 4.8 meters (15.7 feet), it's ready to tackle the urban jungle in the Land of the Rising Sun.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

109K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy