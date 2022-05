SAN DIEGO — Due to high levels of virus spread in the community, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved San Diego County to its medium-risk level for COVID-19. The CDC tracks community levels of the virus based on geographic regions to determine the impact of COVID-19 in communities, and to allow individual jurisdictions to implement preventive strategies based on the latest local data.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO