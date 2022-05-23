ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Unfounded stories take toll, says Kyle Chalmers after missing swim team announcement

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JRQk_0fmx8KvK00
Kyle Chalmers reversed his decision not to swim at the world championships, meaning Cody Simpson misses out.

Kyle Chalmers cited the toll from “made up story lines” on his mental health for missing the announcement of Australia’s swimming team on Sunday night. He was absent when Dolphins squads for the world titles and Commonwealth Games were named and the swimmers presented pool-side after the national titles in Adelaide.

Instead, the Olympic gold and silver medallist was with family at his home town of Port Lincoln, some seven hours drive from the South Australia capital.

Some reports – totally unfounded – during the national trials suggested Chalmers changed his mind about racing at next month’s world championships out of spite. Chalmers was romantically linked with Emma McKeon last year. McKeon now dates Cody Simpson, a pop star who has returned to the pool.

The tabloid narrative suggested Chalmers reversed his decision not to swim at the worlds to keep Simpson off the team. Chalmers finished second behind Matt Temple in the 100 metres butterfly at the selection trials, with Simpson third. Only the top two secured selection for next month’s world championships in Budapest. If Chalmers stuck to his original decision to skip the worlds, Simpson was set to be picked.

“The past few days have been really challenging for me mentally and emotionally and it’s taken a massive toll on me,” Chalmers posted on Instagram. “I need to look after my mental health and get myself right as I prepare for a massive year in the pool.

“The negative media attention surrounding my decision to compete at worlds and the made up story lines surrounding my personal life have been more than I can handle. The best thing for me right now is to take a break at home in Port Lincoln, surrounded by my friends and family.”

McKeon, who won four gold medals and three bronze at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, did not swim in Adelaide. Her Olympic success guaranteed her pre-selection on the teams but she is skipping the worlds anyway to focus on the Commonwealth Games in July and August.

McKeon described the fictional furore as “strange”.

“That is my personal life and I am quite a private person so, yeah, I don’t really like having it as news,” she said at the team presentation. “I just block it out. As I said, I am a private person and I think I will always be that way. I am close to my family, close to my friends, and ... they’re the ones I open up with.”

Simpson missed selection for the worlds, but he is on the Commonwealth Games team which had a looser selection criteria of a top-three finish at the trials.

“I have just tried to stay calm ... and just trying to not look at what everyone was saying and writing and posting,” Simpson said. The celebrity swimmer “absolutely” understood Chalmers’ reasoning for his change of mind and Chalmers’ right to do so.

“People like to spin a story and find a story out of something,” Simpson said. “He [Chalmers], considering the limited prep he has had, got up and gave an incredible effort so nothing but respect to him for doing that. And he’s well within his rights to decide to swim.

“ ... If the tables were turned and I was in that position and I said I wanted to swim, I’d hope people would understand and respect that I had earned that place.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Making the cut: Australians bid to dominate world of woodchopping

Brad De Losa does not travel light. When he checked in for his flight to Austria to last week, his luggage included six axes and two saws. It sounds like an airport security nightmare, and maybe it is. But De Losa has a sound explanation – he is an athlete and this is his equipment. “It takes a bit of organisation,” he says, “to get it all packed up so it travels safely.”
WORLD
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Kyle Chalmers
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Commonwealth Games#South Australia#Dolphins
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
The Guardian

I cancelled my wedding because my fiance hid his weed use. How do I know if I can trust him again?

I cancelled my wedding one year ago because my fiance hid the fact that he continued to smoke weed after he promised to stop years before. I caught him smoking and I cancelled the wedding because I did not think I could trust him again. He had also told me his ex-girlfriend texted him on his birthday but he deleted those conversations with her and would not show them to me.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Switching PGA courses after mob rampage a success for all bar Trump

The violent scenes at the US Capitol last year led to the PGA taking its major tournament away from former president’s Bedminster course and awarding it to Southern Hills. The horrors associated with a violent mob rampaging around the US Capitol last year meant a subsequent decision relating to a golf tournament barely registered. Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course had been announced as the 2022 US PGA Championship’s host venue in 2014. With Trump caught in the middle of the Capitol storm, the PGA of America changed its plan, and Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma was the beneficiary at short notice.
TULSA, OK
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

289K+
Followers
73K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy