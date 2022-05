You don't need a huge TV to enjoy your PS5. It makes sense that your first thought will always be to use a PlayStation 5 with a TV, but that doesn’t have to be the case. In fact, there are plenty of benefits to using a monitor instead. In this post, we’ll go over some of the pros and cons of buying a monitor rather than a television, and we’ll also tell you the optimal options for the best monitor for PS5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO