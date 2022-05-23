Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Philadelphia; Western Montgomery Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern New Castle, northwestern Cumberland, Salem, Camden, Gloucester, southeastern Montgomery, southeastern Chester, Philadelphia and Delaware Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1052 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newark, Delaware to near Bridgeton, New Jersey. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington, Newark, Bridgeton, West Chester, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Norristown, Chester, Deptford, Voorhees, West Deptford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Pennsville and Bellmawr. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 3. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 320 and 340. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 35. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 29. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 4 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 35. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 36 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO