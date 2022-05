An ex-convict from Sylmar was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting five people in the San Fernando Valley, including three on one day. Jurors deliberated less than a day before convicting Alexander Hernandez, now 42, of first-degree murder for the 2014 slayings of Sergio Sanchez on March 14; Gilardo Morales on Aug. 21; and Gloria Tovar, Michael Planells and Mariana Franco on Aug. 24, along with 11 counts of attempted murder — the bulk of which occurred between Aug. 20 and 24, 2014.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO