LAREDO, Texas — It was a winner-take-all situation Thursday night in Laredo in 6A Regional Semifinal action between the Reagan Rattlers and Eagle Pass. The top of the fifth was not kind to the Rattlers, as the Eagles scored five in the half-inning to take a 7-4 lead. But Eagle Pass' pitching staff couldn’t hold down the Rattler bats, and Reagan strung together a clutch two-out rally in the bottom half of the fifth to regain the lead, 8-7, an advantaged that would hold up.

LAREDO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO