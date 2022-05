ARLINGTON — Baylor baseball fans have seen this movie entitled “Missed Opportunities” before, and it never seems to end well for the 2022 Bears. The eighth-seeded Bears put themselves into perfect position to steal a win away from top-seeded TCU. But the Bears couldn’t hang onto a lead, and the Frogs hopped out that hole with a four-run, late-inning rally to take a 4-2 win in the teams’ Big 12 tournament opener on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO