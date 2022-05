SPOKANE, Wash. - In only three and a half minutes, Tyler Barrong's priceless family heirloom–his 1953 Chevrolet truck–was gone. "It was my great grandfather's truck originally–it's been in the family for almost 70 years," Barrong said. "Lots of my family members have learned to drive on that truck. It's built my family's houses. It's been used for everything in my family."

