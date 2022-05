COLUMBUS – While many of the nation’s largest cities saw their populations dwindle during the first year of the pandemic, Columbus was not among them. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show Columbus added only 668 residents from 2020 to 2021, it was still among the fastest-growing cities with populations of at least 50,000 with 905,000 residents as of July 1, 2021.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO