NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Terrifying Crash

The 2022 Coca-Cola 600 will take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, and it's the biggest endurance test on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The race was first run in 1960 and it's been held under the lights since 1993 to avoid running at the same time as the Indianapolis 500 and finishing in the sweltering North Carolina heat. Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick will be the only two drivers in this year's Coca-Cola 600 field with multiple wins in the event, and the two veterans could both use a win this weekend. The 2022 NASCAR Charlotte green flag drops at 6 p.m. ET on Fox (stream now on FuboTV).

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO