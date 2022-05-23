ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Terrifying Crash

By Andrew Holleran
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASCAR fans held their breath on Sunday night while Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 car, spun out in a scary accident. Chastain went airborne...

Comments / 151

Tim Dobbins
4d ago

He barely got airborne and never flipped. This was a very minor incident that is blown WAY out of proportion. Ask Rusty Wallace or Carl Edwards about crashes and truly getting airborne!

Reply(7)
86
Gene Davidson
5d ago

It's racing, this is what happens when cars are traveling at 160+ mph and run over each other. The cars are much safer then they were in 2001 and even more safer now. Without the chassis protection NASCAR has this could have been a lot worse.

Reply(16)
24
DIVIDED WE FALL
4d ago

not all accidents look bad but are fatal Dale Sr. hit a wall and it took his life thats the last race i watched and its never been the same afterwards rest in peace Dale we all miss you

Reply(3)
30
