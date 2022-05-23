Inter Miami snaps Red Bulls’ unbeaten streak with 2-0 win, inches up standings

Ariel Lassiter’s first-half scoring strike and a second-consecutive Drake Callender clean sheet carried surging Inter Miami to a 2-0 shutout of the New York Red Bulls on Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s about moments,” Lassiter said. “We knew we were under pressure, but Drake has been playing very well and our back line kept us in it.

“The game was there for us to take.”

Forward Robert Taylor added insurance with an 88th minute goal for the men in pink, who snapped an eight-match unbeaten streak for the Red Bulls (5-3-5). A crowd of 11,007 attended the match.

Inter Miami (4-6-3) is now unbeaten in its past four and jumped to within a point of the No. 8 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

“There is a clear identity to the behaviors of my team,” Inter Miami manager Phil Neville said.

“We feel as if there is so much growth still to come. We just have to keep going and persevering. We’ve done nothing yet. … We want to be challenging the top teams.”

The Red Bulls held 53.6% of the possession and dominated pace early in the match. They also outshot Inter Miami 15-11, but Callender came up with save after save to keep a zero on half the scoreboard.

The Red Bulls’ pressure up top wore down as the game aged. Neville said the humidity could have impacted the slowed attack.

“We spoke before the game about last season’s game here, when they bullied us,” Neville said of the Red Bulls. “They outfought us. I watched that video and was quite embarrassed.

“I said to them, ‘When you play against a team that wants to bully you, you’ve got to get the first punch in and hit them when it hurts.’”

Lassiter laid that initial jab after he received a feed from fellow midfielder Bryce Duke in the 29th minute.

He did a left-footed step-over and opened his hips to get the defense off-balance. He then took his dribble the opposite direction and fired an 18-yard shot as he faded away.

The ball found the right bottom corner, just out of reach of diving Red Bulls keeper Ryan Meara, for Lassiter’s first score this season.

Gonzalo Higuain, who entered the game in the 74th minute, tracked down a ball in transition to spark the final score. The striker tapped the ball ahead for Taylor, who did a give-and-go with Victor Ulloa.

Taylor received the pass back and fired a point-blank range shot into the left corner before Meara could race back to his line.

Callender totaled four saves, including several that awoke the crowd of DRV PNK Stadium.

“You just have to believe in your teammates,” Callender said. “We have a lot of quality up top. I know what they are capable of. If I can play a role in locking up the back they can put the goals away.”