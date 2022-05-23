ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly adding some depth to their wide receivers unit. According to a report on Sunday night, the Seahawks are signing veteran wide receiver...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Josh McDaniels Sends Message After Colin Kaepernick Workout: Fans React

On Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear that Derek Carr is the team's starting quarterback. His comments came after the team worked out former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Here's what he said, via ESPN:. "Nah, I mean, I think Derek's pretty comfortable with where...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Chubb Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Extremely Clear

Some Cleveland Browns players may not have been big fans of Baker Mayfield, but it seems Nick Chubb certainly was. At Browns OTAs today, Chubb was asked about Mayfield, who remains a member of the Browns but is not attending workouts as he waits to see where he'll be traded or when the team will release him.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jon Gruden Takes A Huge Win In Lawsuit Against The NFL

Jon Gruden was exposed last year in various e-mails in which he used racial and homophobic language. Perhaps the most egregious thing that was said involved Roger Goodell, whom Gruden referred to as the F slur. It was pretty wild and it eventually led to Gruden's resignation from the Raiders.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Died On Tuesday Morning

A monumental figure in the history and shaping of the Seattle Seahawks franchise passed away Tuesday morning. At the age of 95, NFL lifer John Thompson died in Las Vegas, per his son, Mike. Thompson was the first ever general manager of the Seahawks and even helped pick the team's...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Ex-College Football Star Leaving NFL Job To Return To Alma Mater

The Miami Hurricanes are bringing an old alum back to their football program. Per David Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel (h/t Pro Football Talk), Miami hired former running back and Seattle Seahawks personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith as General Manager of football operations. Highsmith will operate in a scout-heavy role for new...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Foles Uses 1 Word To Describe Playing For Frank Reich

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts officially signed veteran quarterback Nick Foles to their roster. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Foles made it abundantly clear that he's thrilled to be back on the same team as Frank Reich. Their first stint together was in Philadelphia. Foles told reporters that learning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Bears#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Wr
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Report: Panthers' Demand In Baker Mayfield Trade Revealed

Before selecting rookie QB Matt Corral with a third-round pick in this year's draft, the Carolina Panthers reportedly discussed a potential trade deal for Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns. The hang up in the trade negotiations reportedly came in discussions about Mayfield's guaranteed $18.8 million fifth-year option. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden scores huge victory in NFL lawsuit

It was a wild season for the Las Vegas Raiders last year as the franchise went through more adversity than most clubs. In the early portion of the 2021 season, Jon Gruden was fired after leaked emails revealed the former head coach used racist and homophobic remarks to colleagues. This information came to light while the NFL was investigating the Washington Commanders. Since then, Gruden has sued the league and received a big win on Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Justin Fields Training Video

If the Chicago Bears are going to make some noise this fall, second-year quarterback Justin Fields will need to look much better under center. Though it's still fairly early in the offseason, it appears Fields has made a few adjustments to his game. His footwork and accuracy were on display in a recent video that surfaced on Twitter.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Very Clear

There may be some people who doubt Ezekiel Elliott at this point in his NFL career, but Dak Prescott is not one of them. Prescott was asked about his expectations for Elliott this season during Wednesday's OTA session, and the quarterback stuck up for his backfield mate. "Nothing ever changes...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers. He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
514K+
Followers
62K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy